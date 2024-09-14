A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing a strange old woman that visited her family's compound

In the video, everyone gathered and tried to make her leave the compound but the woman was reluctant to do so

According to the story, the woman was caught walking from door to door, asking people strange questions

Residents of a compound were left in utter confusion after an unusual visitor appeared uninvited.

The unexpected guest, an elderly woman, wandered from house to house, posing strange questions to the inhabitants.

Old woman called out over strange behaviour

A video capturing the incident was shared by @yellowpawpaw4 on TikTok, showing the old woman being interrogated by residents.

The clip also showed the woman's reluctance to leave the compound, despite efforts from the gathered crowd to persuade her to leave.

According to eyewitness accounts, the woman's arrival was unexpected, and her behaviour only added to the confusion.

The video's caption read:

"POV: My neighbours and I woke up very early in the morning to this old woman who went door to door opening people's door and asking strange questions. It was a spooky morning."

Reactions trail video of strange old woman

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video.

@SILVERSpoon said:

"Fine girl like you see the kind compound wey you dey stay, compound wey no get gate."

@Michellerossi17 said:

"Illiteracy bad o, this lady might be suffering from dementia due to old age o but every thing in this country is witches and wizard."

@ulo eze stated:

"Old age ooh, memory issues, my grandma lost for 1 full day. We find am tire before we hear say them catch witch for one side, as we go nah our grandma."

@Marshall said:

"People in the cs saying easily saying it's dementia cause they aren't the one there. So you'd wake up one random morning around 4am and see an old woman you don't know opening everyone's door."

@Destiny added:

"It’s dementia, my grandpa once left the house in the night by 11 and entered bike, the bike man was just driving him around cause he couldn’t say the particular location he was going to."

