A heartbroken Nigerian lady has mourned the untimely demise of her younger brother on social media

Remembering her late brother, the lady shared a short clip capturing his last words while on a hospital bed

She lamented that he used a song to tell them he was going home but they did not understand him then

A Nigerian lady, @bamzy_baby7, has expressed sadness on TikTok following the sudden death of her younger brother.

The lady said she is still in pain that her brother is no more and added that she misses him.

A young lady has mourned her younger brother's death on social media. Photo Credit: @bamzy_baby7

Source: TikTok

Younger brother's last words

In a TikTok post, she shared a short video of her brother's last moments in the hospital.

In the clip, her late brother sang the song "Coming Home" by American singer, songwriter and record producer Skylar Grey.

According to the mourning lady, her late brother used the song to inform them he was going home but they failed to get the message then.

"He used song to tell us he's going home but we couldn't understand it ....... Miss you kid bro #ABOY."

A lady was heartbroken after her younger brother passed away in the hospital. Photo Credit: @bamzy_baby7

Source: TikTok

Netizens joined her in mourning her late brother.

Watch the sad video below:

People mourned lady's younger brother's demise

💞MARCH 17💛🖤💞💕🥰🌹 said:

"Sorry ma'am."

JAY said:

"Chaii so sorry for the loss 😞😞 ... take heart baby ... you will survive it though it won't be easy.

"I feel your pain cause I know what It looks like to loose a loved one."

Ronald jnr said:

"For the sake of death that comes unannounced, be at peace with everyone."

segun7328 said:

"Sorry dear, may his soul rest in perfect peace."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had wept after hearing the last words of her male patient before he died in the hospital.

Last words of late best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had shared the last words of his best friend who recently died at 22.

The heartbroken man said he would never have forgiven himself if he had not spent the night with his pal before his demise. He blamed the devil for ending the life of someone closest to his heart. He wrote:

"Struck* Your last words you said to me was ‘later Eje’ was this the later you meant !?💔.I would never have forgiven myself if i didn’t come spend the night with you before you passed. i accepted your death but accepting i would never see you again or be with you is impossible."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng