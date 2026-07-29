Pastor Arole called out Fuji legend KWAM 1 following backlash over a song about unwanted pregnancy

The cleric urged men not to take advantage of women who love and trust them, warning of future consequences

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after a girl reportedly claimed KWAM 1 was her father

Popular Nigerian cleric, Propheat Segun Arole, has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding Fuji music legend KWAM 1, following the singer's widely criticised pregnancy-themed song.

The drama began after a young woman publicly claimed that KWAM 1 was her father, a development that sparked significant conversation online.

Reactions as Pastor Arole sends strong message to KWAM 1 over controversial pregnancy song. Photo credit@k1deultimate/@prophectsegunarole

Source: Instagram

The Fuji star was subsequently spotted performing a song about unwanted pregnancy, which many found deeply ironic given the circumstances.

Prophet Arole, known for his social commentary, chose to respond with a direct message targeting men who take advantage of women's affections.

Pastor Arole's warning to KWAM 1

Addressing the situation, the cleric said:

"Men, if a woman loves you, it is not a sin — so don't take advantage of her. She chose to have bedroom activity with you because she loved and trusted you, despite the many other men she could have chosen. Do you know how many men she rejected before choosing you? If you treat a woman wickedly, unless you dont have daughters or female siblings, if they dont meet their reward for what they did to women in the morning, it will wait for them at night, if you may one day reap the consequences of your actions. Always think about the future before doing evil."

KWAM 1 continues trending over controversial pregnancy song. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Beyond the general warning, the pastor pointed out something specific about KWAM 1's situation. He noted that the singer should not reach a point where he believes he is beyond correction. Pastor Arole highlighted what he considered a glaring contradiction that KWAM 1 had previously sung about the dangers of casual intimacy and unwanted pregnancy, yet reportedly rejected pregnancies himself.

He also urged women to be more discerning about who they give their bodies to, stressing the importance of choosing partners who will truly value them.

Here is the Instagram video of Prophet Arole speaking about KWAM 1 below:

Fans react to Pastor Arole's message

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@laaroabolanle commented:

"And the girl look like him ooooo"

@kofoworolaoluwakemijinadu wrote:

"Carbon copy, she looks exactly like him!"

@officiala.jbless reacted:

"Na lie o some of them na because of the money dey dey your hands make 80% they chase u o"

@mashidacateringandevents shared:

"That's the word 'Adabi'.. a strong word that carries weight. Make I no talk"

@mz_wunmite stated:

"But let's be sincere women needs too do better too"

Prophet Segun Arole calls out gospel singers

Legit.ng had reported that Prophet Segun Arole had weighed in on the situation involving gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu after a viral video showed the singer visibly distressed while appealing for help.

In an emotional video shared online, the cleric expressed concern over her condition and urged those in the gospel music community to show greater support for their colleague.

His reaction sparked conversations on social media, with many fans echoing his concerns and calling on fellow gospel artistes to rally around Bunmi Akinnanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, during her difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng