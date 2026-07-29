Afriwood Studios has announced the release of the animation-ready 3D production model of Shutter-Bird, which it describes as Nigeria's first live-action superhero

The digital model will serve as the master asset across animation, games, collectables, merchandise, and future screen productions

Shutter-Bird is the first in a planned series of 3D character assets from the Afriwood Universe, which includes heroes such as Udo, Ije, and Zazuu

Afriwood Studios has released the completed animation-ready 3D production model of Shutter-Bird, the flagship character of the Afriwood Universe and Nigeria's first live-action superhero.

The high-fidelity digital model has been built to professional production standards and will function as the master asset for a range of upcoming projects, including animation, video games, premium collectables, merchandise, and screen productions.

The studio says the model will also serve as a reliable visual reference to keep the character consistent across different media formats.

Nigeria joins the global superhero race with Afriwood's unveiling of Shutter-Bird. Photo: Rawpixel

Source: Facebook

Urenna Amadi, Founder and Creative Director of Afriwood Studios, described the release as a significant step in the company's broader ambition.

Amadi said:

"This is another important step toward our vision of building a world-class African superhero universe.

"We are creating original heroes that can inspire audiences globally while remaining rooted in African stories, creativity and identity."

Shutter-Bird Leads Afriwood Universe Expansion

Shutter-Bird is the cornerstone character of the Afriwood Universe, built around the values of courage, focus, intelligence, and the determination to protect others while standing for truth, ThisDay reports.

The newly unveiled model is the first in a planned line of premium 3D character assets that will eventually cover both heroes and villains from the growing Afriwood Universe.

Other characters already in development include Udo, Ije, and Zazuu.

Afriwood Studios says the milestone is part of a long-term plan to build a connected African entertainment universe that spans comics, animation, films, games, music, collectables, merchandise, and family entertainment for audiences worldwide.

The company describes itself as an African-led entertainment outfit focused on creating original superhero characters and stories rooted in African identity, with a target audience that extends well beyond the continent.Afriwood Studios has unveiled the animation-ready 3D production model of Shutter-Bird, describing the character as Nigeria's first live-action superhero as the company pushes to build a globally recognised African entertainment franchise.

The Nigerian entertainment company said the high-fidelity digital model was developed to professional production standards and will serve as the master asset for future projects spanning animation, video games, films, premium collectibles, merchandise, and other screen productions.

According to the company, the model will also provide a consistent visual reference for the character across multiple media platforms.

Speaking on the development, Afriwood Studios Founder and Creative Director, Urenna Amadi, said the unveiling marks another milestone in the company's long-term vision of creating an African superhero universe with global appeal.

Amadi said:

"This is another important step toward our vision of building a world-class African superhero universe. We are creating original heroes that can inspire audiences globally while remaining rooted in African stories, creativity and identity."

Shutter-Bird to anchor Afriwood Universe

Afriwood Studios described Shutter-Bird as the flagship character of the Afriwood Universe, with the superhero embodying values such as courage, intelligence, focus, truth, and the determination to protect others, Vanguard reports.

The company said the newly released production model is the first in a planned portfolio of premium 3D character assets featuring both heroes and villains within its expanding fictional universe.

Nigeria's first live-action superhero takes flight with Afriwood's latest unveiling. Photo: peeterv

Source: Getty Images

Other characters currently under development include Udo, Ije, and Zazuu.

Afriwood Studios said the latest release forms part of its broader strategy to build an interconnected African entertainment ecosystem covering comics, animation, films, video games, music, collectibles, merchandise, and family entertainment.

The company added that its focus is on developing original superhero stories rooted in African culture and identity while creating content capable of reaching audiences across international markets.

FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

This follows the launch of a new free-to-air platform called FreeTV.

Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.

Source: Legit.ng