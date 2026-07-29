At least 8 APC senatorial aspirants filed Federal High Court suits challenging the outcomes of the May 2026 senatorial primaries held across Nigeria

The suits variously allege irregularities, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, improper exclusion from the primaries, and wrongful declaration of winners

Cases span Zamfara, Gombe, Delta, Plateau, Kogi, Ekiti, and Yobe states, with hearings still ongoing in several Federal High Courts

At least eight aspirants who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries in May 2026 have gone to court to challenge the results, with cases spread across multiple states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The primaries took place on approximately May 18, 2026, across senatorial districts nationwide. Screening before the exercise barred dozens of aspirants, while the party later revised some nominations following internal appeals. Several of the Federal High Court suits name the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the declared winners as defendants.

APC senatorial aspirants drag ruling party to court over primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Zamfara, Gombe and Delta cases

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who contested the Zamfara North primary, filed a suit challenging the conduct and outcome of that exercise. His case has been adjourned multiple times, with hearings continuing into late July 2026.

In Gombe South, Bilyaminu Babadidi took the APC, the declared winner, and INEC to court over the primary result. The court adjourned the matter for final written addresses around July 22, 2026.

Two disputes emerged from Delta State. Michael Diden, contesting Delta South, claims he actually won the primary over the incumbent and has scheduled hearings running from early July onward. In Delta North, Ned Nwoko challenged the emergence of Ifeanyi Okowa, but a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out his suit around mid-July 2026.

Plateau, Kogi, Ekiti and Yobe cases

Gyang Zi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing Plateau North interests, challenged his disqualification from the primary rather than the result itself. His case has been adjourned to around September 2026 for further proceedings.

Samuel Bamidele Aro filed suit in Kogi West, contesting the nomination of Sunday Karimi as the district's candidate. Reports of this case surfaced around July 25 and 26, 2026.

Ayo Arise, who contested the Ekiti North primary, also approached the court with a claim that he was the rightful winner of the exercise.

In Yobe North, Hassan Hussaini Kafayos challenged his disqualification from the primary, with the matter described as currently before the court.

Suits still unresolved

Courts have adjourned several of the cases for further hearing or written addresses, while at least one, the Ned Nwoko suit, has already been struck out. Additional disputes and threats of litigation have been reported in other districts, though not all progressed to or remained in court.

Coverage across states remains fragmented, and no official consolidated national figure for all pending suits has been published.

APC in court over senatorial primary results Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC uploads final list of governorship candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC uploaded governorship candidates for 27 states to INEC, resolving most disputes from its primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwara, Oyo, Bauchi and Adamawa saw some of the most contested primaries, with aggrieved aspirants challenging the outcomes.

One Northeast state still needs to name a deputy governorship candidate, with party leaders due to meet in Abuja to finalise the pick.

Source: Legit.ng