Primate Ayodele Sends Strong Warning Message to Tinubu Over United States: "It is Dangerous"
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about his relationship with the United States
- Ayodele claimed America has its own preferred candidate for Nigeria's 2027 election and is working to install them
- In a video reviewed by Legit.ng, the cleric told President Tinubu his advisers are misleading him by suggesting Washington is in his corner
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has strongly warned President Bola Tinubu to stop banking on the United States government for political support, saying such reliance could cost him his health, his reputation, and any chance of a second term.
The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church delivered the warning in a new prophecy, telling Tinubu directly that people around him who speak positively about America's backing are not being truthful with him.
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Ayodele's warning to Tinubu
Ayodele said in a video posted on INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church's official Facebook page on Sunday, July 26:
"America is not interested in you, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
"People who are hyping America are just trying to play politics with you. They are just trying to make you happy. I am telling you what I see sincerely."
He went further, stressing that the consequences of depending on Washington could be severe across multiple areas of the president's life.
"Bola Ahmed Tinubu, don't rely on America. Your reliance on America is dangerous. It is dangerous for your second term, it is dangerous for your health, it is dangerous for your name," Ayodele said.
'United States has agenda' - Ayodele
Ayodele also alleged that the United States has a malicious interest in Nigeria's forthcoming 2027 elections and is allegedly actively working to determine its outcome.
"America have their choice. And they want to be involved in Nigeria's election. They want to install who they want to install. And honestly, the good side of you, they are not seeing it," he said.
The cleric concluded by urging Tinubu to look beyond the counsel of his inner circle, suggesting his advisers are shielding him from a difficult reality.
"You don't see what is coming up. America doesn't want you. Don't let your advisers deceive you," Ayodele added.
Watch Primate Ayodele's full video regarding Tinubu-US relationship on Facebook below:
Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele has a history of issuing prophetic and political pronouncements about Nigerian leaders and sitting heads of government, often drawing national attention with his assessments of political developments across the continent.
Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele prophesies showdown, advises Tinubu on Shettima
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on 3 people who can sack Tinubu
- Trump’s military threats: 'US is not joking,' Primate Ayodele speaks, sends strong message to Tinubu
Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.