Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about his relationship with the United States

Ayodele claimed America has its own preferred candidate for Nigeria's 2027 election and is working to install them

In a video reviewed by Legit.ng, the cleric told President Tinubu his advisers are misleading him by suggesting Washington is in his corner

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has strongly warned President Bola Tinubu to stop banking on the United States government for political support, saying such reliance could cost him his health, his reputation, and any chance of a second term.

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church delivered the warning in a new prophecy, telling Tinubu directly that people around him who speak positively about America's backing are not being truthful with him.

Primate Ayodele cautions President Tinubu against relying on US political support, warning that it could affect his future political prospects. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu, Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele's warning to Tinubu

Ayodele said in a video posted on INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church's official Facebook page on Sunday, July 26:

"America is not interested in you, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"People who are hyping America are just trying to play politics with you. They are just trying to make you happy. I am telling you what I see sincerely."

He went further, stressing that the consequences of depending on Washington could be severe across multiple areas of the president's life.

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu, don't rely on America. Your reliance on America is dangerous. It is dangerous for your second term, it is dangerous for your health, it is dangerous for your name," Ayodele said.

'United States has agenda' - Ayodele

Ayodele also alleged that the United States has a malicious interest in Nigeria's forthcoming 2027 elections and is allegedly actively working to determine its outcome.

"America have their choice. And they want to be involved in Nigeria's election. They want to install who they want to install. And honestly, the good side of you, they are not seeing it," he said.

The cleric concluded by urging Tinubu to look beyond the counsel of his inner circle, suggesting his advisers are shielding him from a difficult reality.

"You don't see what is coming up. America doesn't want you. Don't let your advisers deceive you," Ayodele added.

Watch Primate Ayodele's full video regarding Tinubu-US relationship on Facebook below:

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele has a history of issuing prophetic and political pronouncements about Nigerian leaders and sitting heads of government, often drawing national attention with his assessments of political developments across the continent.

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng