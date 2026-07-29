Qatar's government officially outlined the privileges foreigners gain upon acquiring Qatari nationality, covering rights both inside and outside the country

Qatari passport holders can access up to 123 countries through various travel arrangements, according to the Henley Passport Index 2023

Anyone seeking Qatari citizenship must give up their existing nationality, as Qatar does not permit dual citizenship under any circumstances

Qatar's government has published a detailed breakdown of the benefits that foreigners stand to gain upon successfully acquiring Qatari citizenship, covering everything from career opportunities to international travel access.

The information, shared through Qatar's official government portal, outlines two broad categories of privilege: those enjoyed within the country and those available beyond its borders.

Qatar explains benefits foreigners will enjoy when they acquire citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What new citizens can expect inside Qatar

Naturalised citizens are not immediately entitled to hold public office. According to the Qatari government, a waiting period of five years from the date of naturalisation must pass before a new citizen becomes eligible for public sector positions.

On the question of family status, children of naturalised Qatari fathers are automatically considered naturalised citizens themselves, regardless of whether they were born inside Qatar or abroad.

The government also confirmed that priority in granting nationality is given to the sons and daughters of Qatari women.

Qatari citizenship: Travel access and passport power

One of the more significant draws is the mobility that comes with a Qatari passport. Citing the Henley Passport Index 2023, the government noted that the Qatari passport ranked 57th globally, granting holders access to a combined total of 123 countries.

That figure breaks down as follows: 63 countries allow entry without a visa, 31 offer visas on arrival, five require an electronic travel authorisation, and an additional 24 can be accessed via an e-visa applied for in advance.

Qatari passport holders also enjoy straightforward travel access across all Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

The condition: No dual citizenship

There is one non-negotiable requirement attached to acquiring Qatari nationality. Any person granted citizenship must formally renounce their existing nationality, as Qatar does not recognise dual citizenship.

Holding Qatari nationality alongside another passport is not permitted under any circumstance.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng