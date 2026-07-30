Peter Okoye admitted his comment about Nigerian languages upset people and took responsibility for how his words were received

Mr P clarified he never specifically mentioned the Igbo language despite the widespread backlash he faced online

Peter then turned his fire on twin brother Paul Okoye, accusing him of using the controversy to damage his reputation

Afrobeats singer Peter Okoye, one half of the now-defunct P-Square duo, has broken his silence on the backlash sparked by his now-viral question, "Who Naija language help?", and used the moment to fire fresh shots at his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

The controversy began when a Twitter user asked Peter whether his children could speak Igbo.

His response questioning the value of Nigerian languages ignited a storm of criticism online, with many accusing him of disrespecting Igbo culture.

Afrobeats star Peter Okoye has addressed the controversy surrounding his comments on Nigerian languages while responding to critics and fresh family drama. Photo: peterpsquare/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye, who performs as Rudeboy, added fuel to the fire by appearing to indirectly condemn his brother's remarks.

However, on July 29, Peter Okoye took to his X account to address the situation, acknowledging that his words caused offence and accepting full responsibility.

He was, however, quick to draw a distinction between what he actually said and how it was interpreted.

Peter Okoye explains what he meant

According to the singer, the entire episode began innocuously enough. He had posted that his children speak French and that the thought made him consider buying a house in Paris.

That tweet, he said, was taken out of context and snowballed into something far bigger than he intended.

Peter insisted he used the word "Naija" to refer to Nigerian languages broadly, not the Igbo language specifically, and accused certain individuals of deliberately twisting his words.

"At no point did I say I hate the Igbo language or Igbo culture. I said 'Naija language,' referring to the different languages in Nigeria, but some individuals twisted it and made it seem like I specifically mentioned Igbo. I didn't," he wrote.

Singer Peter Okoye has reacted to the backlash over his controversial language comment, clarifying his position and responding to his twin brother. Photo: peterpsquare/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye accuses Paul of pulling him down

Having addressed the public, Peter Okoye then pivoted to confront his brother directly.

He accused Paul Okoye of seizing on the controversy as yet another opportunity to undermine him, referencing a similar pattern of behaviour he had previously outlined in an open letter two years ago.

Peter recalled Paul throwing shade at him and even "age-shaming" him for still dancing, and said the response to this latest incident follows the same playbook.

In his words:

"Bro, you're at it again, using this moment as another opportunity to pull me down. Just like I wrote in my open letter two years ago, doing everything possible to make people hate me will never work."

He warned that his patience had run out, signing off with a declaration that the dynamic between them was about to change.

"At this point, I think it's only fair I start giving the same energy I receive. No more Mr. Nice Guy. It's aura for aura, Egusi for Egusi, Oha for Oha," he wrote.

Read Peter Okoye's full post below:

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother Rudeboy slowed down his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng