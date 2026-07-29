A Nigerian man living in the UK died after sustaining fatal injuries in a road crash in Wheathampstead on July 23, 2026

The announcement was made public on July 29 by a fellow Nigerian, Benjamin Kuti, who described the deceased as a dear brother

Adediwura left behind his wife, Mrs Modinat Omotola Oyedeji, and their three young sons who now need financial support

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

London, United Kingdom - A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom (UK) has died after a road crash in Hertfordshire, leaving his wife and three young children without a husband and father.

Legit.ng reports that David Oyedeji Adediwura was involved in a crash on Cory Wright Way, Wheathampstead, on Wednesday, July 23, 2026. He sustained injuries that proved fatal. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Modinat Omotola Oyedeji, and their three sons.

UK-based Nigerian David Oyedeji Adediwura dies in a fatal Hertfordshire road crash, leaving behind his wife and three sons. Photo credit: @Oluomoofderby

Source: Twitter

UK-based Nigerian's family seeks support

Road accidents resulting in injury happen frequently in the UK, averaging roughly 350 police-reported injury collisions every day. Key figures include about 5 deaths daily, 79 serious injuries daily, and an overall casualty or serious incident occurring every 17 minutes.

A public appeal on behalf of the deceased's family was shared on Wednesday, July 29, by Benjamin Kuti, who identified Adediwura as "our dear brother and fellow Nigerian in the UK."

The statement described his passing as leaving an "irreplaceable void" in the lives of those closest to him.

The appeal called on friends, family members, and the wider Nigerian community to offer prayers as well as financial help to cover burial costs and other pressing needs as the family adjusts to life without him.

"We humbly appeal to friends, family, and the wider community for prayers, kindness, and any financial assistance you are able to offer," the statement read. "Your generosity, no matter how small, will go a long way in supporting the family and giving David a dignified farewell."

The appeal also asked for strength and comfort for Adediwura's widow and children during what was described as an extremely difficult period.

Authorities have yet to reveal the cause of the fatal Wheathampstead car crash, with investigations into the circumstances still ongoing. Photo credit: @NHSMillion

Source: Twitter

UK car crash cause unknown

Authorities have not released further details about the cause of the Wheathampstead crash.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident also remain unclear.

Read Kuti's X post on Adediwura's death below:

Read more UK news

UK: Nigerian man found dead at workplace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian, Ademola Oke, has died after he was found unresponsive at his workplace in the UK.

According to a family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, Oke left home that morning in good health and remained in regular contact with his wife throughout the day, showing no signs of illness before the incident.

Following his sudden death, Ademola's family appealed for public support in a GoFundMe campaign shared by Odutola.

Source: Legit.ng