A father has shared an emotional video showing the moment he arrived at his little daughter's school to pick her up

In the heartwarming video, the single father was overwhelmed with joy as his daughter ran towards him to give him a hug

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app appreciated the father for taking amazing care of his child

A video has captured the heartwarming reunion between a devoted single father and his little daughter.

The emotional clip, which showed the little girl eagerly running into her father's arms, touched the hearts of social media users.

Single father picks daughter from school

The video was shared on TikTok by @am_humblesoul, with an emotional caption that revealed his life as a single father.

"Pick up my daughter from school. Life of a single father," the man said.

Despite the absence of the child's mother, who has not been involved in her life since birth, the father has remained committed to providing a loving and stable environment for his child.

His dedication has clearly paid off, as evidenced by the daughter's smile after sighting her father.

Reactions as single dad picks daughter from school

The video sparked an outpouring of support and admiration from TikTok users, who praised the father's selflessness and devotion.

@𝙱𝙰𝙼𝙸𝙳𝙴𝙻𝙴 reacted:

"Abi make I give girl belle ni?"

@Kamal Deen said:

"I never see wetin I dey for comment section since."

@ohemaa jennifer said:

"I don’t know why I really love this pretty girl so much aww."

@ladyflorence12 said:

"See how happy she is. It really show how close you guys are. I pray you reap the fruit of your labour."

@Lavish Bhae commented:

"I really Love de way u love n treat ur daughter God Yahweh will surely bless u."

@Big mømy said:

"Keep on bro never give up she will make you proud one day."

@HADIZA_ said:

"The joy on their face when they you is priceless. God bless you darling and you for your dad."

@S H A D E S said:

"What I want get rich , have a child with no partner I no get the strength for marriage na pure scam."

@sika added:

"I saw u on a bike with ur daughter heading to kasoa was that u both on the bike. If yes u look good."

Single dad searches for lady who carried his child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man announced his search for a lady who helped carry his daughter on a bus.

During the five hours journey from Kumasi, the single dad was relieved and touched that the stranger carried his daughter.

