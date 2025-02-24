A young Nigerian undergraduate, who became a viral sensation online due to her very small stature has bagged a scholarship

The lady assumed to be the smallest student in the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), appreciated her sponsor in a viral video

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s impeccable grammar and wished her well in her studies

A young undergraduate, Olatunji Jumoke, who went viral for her small stature has bagged a scholarship.

The 19-year-old 100 level student from the Department of Linguistics and Languages, was assumed to be the smallest student at Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) student.

She thanked the man who gave her the scholarship. Photo: @timz_d.creator

Source: TikTok

A video by @timz_d.creator showed when Jumoke was announced as a recipient of the scholarship.

Speaking after the event, she appreciated her sponsor and promised to study well.

FUOYE “smallest" student mentions scholarship sponsor

She revealed the man who gave her scholarship as Barrister Yemi Ayeni and appreciated him for helping her.

FUOYE undergraduate thanks the man who gave her scholarship. Photo:@timz_d.creator

Source: TikTok

Jumoke said:

“I would also like to thank the man who gave me the scholarship, Barrister Yemi Ayeni. He’s such a wonderful man. I promise and pledge that I’m going to use this scholarship wisely.

“I’m going to work diligently and I’m going to represent this institution with pride. I promise that I’m going to make positive impact in the school and society at large. I’m happy and I’m also surprised at the same time because I didn’t expect it.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as FUOYE “smallest” student bags scholarship

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s impeccable grammar and wished her well.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@D-cee creations said:

"Aww her speech is so melodious to the heart. Congratulations dear...The power of social media."

@VickkieWealth Empire said:

"People body shaming what they can’t produce…… seh they will congratulate her now."

@Arinola said:

"Congratulations jumoke. God bless you and he's going to help you throughout your days in fuoye. Thank you uncle tomiwa."

@user8422353398126 said:

"I love how she speaks. The Lord will see you through,no force of darkness will hinder your progress in Jesus name.Amen."

@Fikemi323 said:

"I love her speech well outspoken,thanks to Uncle Tomiwa."

@adeyemiadedamola81 said:

"l am happy for her. She speaks so well."

@Conquest said:

"I said it then... "she speaks so well and fluently" She's beautiful, too!"

@Oyibo_of_Abj said:

"I love her speech and courage. Make God continue to bless her in all ramifications."

@Ose said:

"She is eloquent."

Similarly, a recipient of the MTN foundation scholarship emerged as FUOYE’s best-graduating student in its recently held convocation.

Lady celebrates graduation despite curse on her

In a related story, a graduate of FUOYE celebrated as she bagged a degree from the university, despite what her close friend told her.

The young lady shared a video from her convocation, narrating how her roommate placed a curse on her.

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on the lady’s roommate’s actions.

Source: Legit.ng