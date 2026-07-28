The United Kingdom (UK) government has detailed the procedures for citizens to obtain or renew their passports urgently

Two procedures can fast-track the process for those eligible for the Australian passport

Depending on the service chosen, applicants can receive their passports in as little as four hours

When a passport is lost, damaged, or about to expire, waiting weeks for a standard renewal is often not an option.

To address this, the UK government has explained how travellers can bypass the standard waiting period by utilising its urgent passport services.

The United Kingdom explains how to get a British passport urgently. Photo credit: Andy Burnham

Source: UGC

Options to fast-track UK passport for travellers

Through its official portal, the UK government highlighted two distinct fast-track options available for urgent passport renewals and replacements.

Option 1: The 1-Day Premium Service (4-Hour Turnaround)

The 1-Day Premium service is the fastest route available, allowing applicants to collect their new passport on the same day as their appointment.

How it works: The earliest you can book an appointment is two days after applying online. You must bring your old passport to your appointment. Your new passport will be ready for collection at the passport office four hours after your appointment.

Eligibility: This service can only be used to renew an adult passport issued after December 31, 2001.

Cost: It costs £239.50 or £253.50 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport.

Option 2: The 1-Week Fast Track Service

The 1-Week Fast Track service takes slightly longer but offers broader eligibility, making it suitable for families and individuals with lost or damaged documents.

How it works: The earliest you can get an appointment is the day after you apply. Your new passport will be delivered to your home address by a courier one week after your appointment.

Eligibility: This service can be used to renew an adult or child passport, replace a lost, stolen, or damaged passport, change personal details (such as name, gender, or place of birth), and apply for a child's first passport.

Cost:

- Adult Passport: £192 or £206 for a 54-page frequent traveler passport.

- Child Passport: £156.50 or £170.50 for a 54-page frequent traveler passport.

UK announces waiting time for British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published official guidance on the processing time for British passport applications.

Applicants using the standard service can expect a specific turnaround time, though certain circumstances may extend the wait.

Source: Legit.ng