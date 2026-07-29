Canada explained that most citizenship applicants aged 18 to 54 must take a citizenship test before becoming citizens

IRCC said applicants would receive an email invitation and most candidates would complete the test online

The immigration department confirmed applicants would have three chances to pass the test in English or French

Canada has released fresh guidance for permanent residents seeking citizenship, explaining who must take the country's citizenship test, how the examination works and what applicants should expect after completing it.

The update was shared by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which reminded prospective citizens that most applicants are required to pass the test before they can complete the naturalisation process.

A permanent resident prepares for Canada's citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who must take Canada's citizenship test?

According to IRCC, applicants who are between 18 and 54 years old on the day they sign their citizenship application are generally required to take the test.

However, those under the age of 18, applicants aged 55 or older, and individuals who have received an approved waiver are exempt from the requirement.

How does the citizenship test work?

The immigration department said applicants will first receive an invitation by email a few weeks or months after submitting their citizenship application.

Most candidates will complete the examination online, although some may be asked to sit the test in person or through Microsoft Teams if accommodations are required.

Applicants taking the online version can complete the test from any location using the link provided in their invitation. IRCC said candidates will have 30 days to take the test once they receive the invitation and will be monitored through their webcam during the examination.

Those requiring accessibility support may be offered alternative formats, including paper based, oral or Braille examinations.

What happens after the test?

After completing the examination, IRCC will review the results and notify applicants whether they passed or failed.

Depending on the outcome, successful applicants may receive an invitation to attend a citizenship ceremony, while others could be asked to attend an interview, take a re-test or appear at a hearing.

Applicants complete the Canadian citizenship test online. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants get three chances

The department said candidates have up to three opportunities to pass the citizenship test regardless of the format they take.

The examination can also be completed in either English or French.

IRCC advised applicants to study for the test before their scheduled date and consult the official citizenship study materials to understand the format, passing score and topics that may be covered.

The latest guidance forms part of Canada's ongoing effort to help eligible permanent residents navigate the country's citizenship application process.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng