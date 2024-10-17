A man has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of his wife a few days after childbirth

The man paid an emotional tribute to his wife on his X page as he shared photos of him and their son

Many people who came across the post sympathised with the man and shared their similar experiences

A man has announced the death of his wife who passed away shortly after they became new parents.

He recounted the last moments with his wife, who died few days after they welcomed their son.

In a post on X by @actgeneraldealr, the man shared a photo of himself and his pregnant wife.

Man loses wife 10 days after they welcomed first child. Photo: @actgeneraldealr

Source: Twitter

He also shared a photo of himself holding their son.

The man then asked for prayers upon his life and his little son.

He said:

“We were excited for being parents for the first time in our lives. You saw your baby and breastfeed him for 10 days.

“Please don't tell me it's God's will. Just pray for me and my baby boy so that God should give us strength to get through this.”

See post below:

Reactions as man loses wife

Many people who came across the post sympathised with the man and shared their similar experiences.

@chibuneli said:

"Nobody recovers from losing their loved ones, however it gets better with time. Take time to mourn your sweetheart and it will get better. Find solace in your child n do wat is best by him/her. I will not tell u how to feel at the moment, however I pray that u find strength to keep going on for the sake of the child."

@Mypule_ said:

“Everyday this story gets me sobbing uncontrollably. I’m so sorry for your loss. Strength to you please for the sake of your baby.”

@itu_nadia said:

“This is really sad, may God comfort you.”

Read more related stories on childbirth

Couple welcomes child after 14 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple welcomed a baby boy 14 years after they had a daughter in their marriage.

A video captured the moment the child was dedicated in church as his mother danced with happiness.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and prayed for the same miracle for their family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng