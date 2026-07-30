Nigeria unveils seven indigenous herbal medicines targeting major ailments like cancer and hepatitis B

Minister Udeh emphasised the government's support for traditional medicine to boost local healthcare and create jobs

NNMDA projects new herbal products could generate millions of jobs and enhance international collaboration in medicine

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled seven locally developed herbal medicines designed to treat and manage ailments including cancers, hepatitis B, hypertension, peptic ulcer disease and high cholesterol, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s drive to harness indigenous medicinal resources.

The products, developed by the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), were officially launched in Lagos by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh.

Dr Kingsley Udeh (middle); Prof. Martins Emeje; Shri Kannan; and other stakeholders during the unveiling of herbal medicines in Lagos on Tuesday. Credit:. Angela Onwuzoo

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The agency disclosed that it has developed more than 22 herbal products from indigenous medicinal plants since 2023 as part of efforts to provide affordable, locally sourced healthcare solutions for Nigerians.

Government backs indigenous healthcare innovation

Speaking at the unveiling, Udeh said Nigeria possesses thousands of medicinal plants with enormous potential to tackle some of the country's most pressing health challenges if properly researched and commercialised.

He noted that traditional medicine has served communities for centuries and pledged the Federal Government's support to remove obstacles limiting the agency's growth.

The minister announced plans to facilitate the establishment of a Clinical Observational Research Centre at the agency's Lagos headquarters and promised to explore alternative funding sources rather than waiting for the 2027 budget.

He also commended the agency for its research into treatments for malaria, sickle cell disease, diabetes, erectile dysfunction and other diseases.

According to Udeh, Nigeria has the capacity to build a multi-billion-dollar natural medicine industry capable of meeting local healthcare needs while generating export revenue and creating jobs.

Full list of the seven herbal medicines

NNMDA Director-General, Prof. Martins Emeje, said advances in scientific research and standardisation have strengthened confidence in herbal medicine by ensuring proper dosage, quality and safety.

He explained that the seven products unveiled include:

Namdavir – developed for the management of Hepatitis B virus.

Namdacid – formulated for treating peptic ulcer disease.

Turmegol – designed for the prevention and management of colorectal, ovarian and prostate cancers.

Namdorol – developed to lower high cholesterol and support hypertension management.

Namgor – a natural aphrodisiac.

Zobo Tea – produced for hypertension management.

Another indigenous herbal formulation developed as part of the agency's expanding natural medicine programme.

Emeje said laboratory investigations indicate that Turmegol has shown potential to slow cancer progression and eliminate early-stage cancer cells, while stressing the importance of continued scientific validation and expanded clinical research.

Jobs, research and global partnerships

The NNMDA boss revealed that one of the newly launched products could create as many as 3.5 million jobs when fully commercialised across its value chain.

He urged the Federal Government to accelerate clinical trials by establishing the proposed Clinical Observational Research Centre, describing it as critical to advancing research and gaining wider acceptance for Nigeria's natural medicines.

Meanwhile, India's Consul General in Lagos, Shri Kannan, called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria and India in traditional medicine, medicinal plant research, scientific validation, quality assurance and biodiversity conservation.

NAFDAC approves as Nigeria approves herbal medicines for ailments

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According to him, both countries possess centuries-old healing traditions and rich biodiversity that can be leveraged to develop innovative healthcare solutions while expanding economic opportunities in the natural medicine sector.

NAFDAC raises alarm over recall of Children’s Ibuprofen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public health warning following the recall of nearly 90,000 bottles of Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension in the United States over contamination concerns.

The agency disclosed the development in a statement shared on its official X account, warning Nigerians, healthcare providers and drug distributors to remain vigilant against the affected medication entering the Nigerian market.

According to NAFDAC, the recall was initiated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after consumers reported unusual foreign materials inside the medication.

Source: Legit.ng