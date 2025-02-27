Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, has once again been hit with a great loss to the dismay of her numerous fans

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share that she had lost a very dear friend just as she was still mourning her late dad

The sad news drew the attention of several netizens, and some of them sympathised with the Nollywood star

Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, has taken to social media to mourn the death of a dear friend, Eghosa Courage Isibor.

On February 26, 2025, the mother of one took to her official Instagram page to share the sad news of her friend’s demise to the dismay of netizens.

Ini Edo posted a photo of the deceased and accompanied it with an emotional caption where she expressed her disbelief at the situation.

According to the movie star, who also recently lost her father, her late friend Eghosa was rallying friends for her father’s funeral only for him to die shortly after.

Ini Edo expressed her pain at the news while praying for her friend to rest in God’s bosom. The actress described the deceased as a real friend.

In her words:

“I still cannot believe that truly..I am typing this… just a few weeks ago, you were rallying friends for my father’s funeral…. Only to wake up and hear you are gone … Egy this one pain me ooooooooooo rest in the bosom of God my dear friend … I have lost one of the few real friends I’ve ever had 💔😭They say, when it rains, it pours hmmmmmmmm.”

See Ini Edo’s post below:

Reactions as Ini Edo loses friend after dad’s death

The sad news of Ini Edo’s friend, Eghosa Isibor’s demise, stirred the emotions of several netizens as they sympathised with the actress.

Lola Alao loses mother

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Lola Alao announced that her beloved mother was no more. She shared some pictures of the deceased taken when she was still hale and hearty as she shared the sad news.

In her post, the actress expressed how much she and her siblings would miss their mother and added that God loved her a lot.

Her colleagues took to the comment section to sympathise with her and pay tribute to the soul of the departed.

