Dr Ezekiel Olagunju, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife went to class to teach advanced German composition, but that day turned out to be memorable for him. Dr Olangunju didn't know that his student had something good planned for him.

Dr Ezekiel Olagunju says he takes his students as his children. Photo credit: Dr Ezekiel Olagunju and TikTok/@doxaleey.

As he entered the class and commenced the activities for the few minutes he had, the students started showering him with all manner of gift items. A surprised Dr Olagunju watched with his mouth agape.

The short clip shared on social media quickly took a wing of its own and went viral. People who previously didn't know Dr Olagunju got to hear about him and how good he was to students.

Dr Olagunju's relationship with his students

In an interview with Legit.ng, Dr Olagunju said he had no idea the students had something planned for him.

He said:

"I teach courses in German language, literature, and cultural studies. The students who appreciated me in the viral video are German Part 2 students. I was teaching them GMN 201 – Advanced German Composition. Coincidentally, that day, I started my class by distributing their scripts for their Continuous Assessment (C.A.), not knowing that they had planned to appreciate me. Immediately after I finished distributing their corrected scripts, the 'drama' started."

Many people may have wondered why a group of students would surprise their lecturer with gifts. The answer is not far-fetched. Dr Olagunju told Legit.ng he takes all the students as his own children.

He said:

"It is actually my personal style to take each of my students as my own child. This attitude helps me not to give up on them when they misbehave. My relationship with the students who celebrated me, and with all my past and present students in general, is deeply cordial and built on mutual respect. I strive to create an environment where they feel heard, supported, and motivated to excel. Beyond academics, I see myself as a mentor, a father, and a guide who is always willing to help them navigate through the stormy ocean of academics. "

Appreciation to a hardworking OAU lecturer

From the video which went viral online, it was easy to see that the students deeply love Dr Olagunju.

It is also easy to see that the German language teacher has a great passion for his job.

He told Legit.ng:

"My passion for teaching stems from a belief in the power of knowledge to transform lives. Over the years, I have balanced these roles with a strong commitment to my students, my faith, and my family, all of which inspire me to keep striving for excellence. I am grateful for the opportunity God has given me to serve others. I also appreciate my wife and children for their immense support. My colleagues in the department are also well appreciated. My deepest appreciation goes to my past and present students. Thank you for believing in me, thank you for working hard, and thank you for appreciating me."

Dr Olagunju shares the story of his background

When asked how he became a lecturer in the German language, Dr Olagunju traced his journey from 1985 when he became a student at the Oyo State College of Education in 1985.

His words:

"I am from Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government, in Osun State. My father was a popular farmer in town. He loved education so much, even though he himself did not have formal education. I had my primary school education at United Primary School, Esa-Oke (1973–1978), after which I was admitted to George Button Memorial College, Ilesha, for a year before continuing my secondary school education at Esa-Oke Grammar School, where I graduated in 1983.

"I gained admission into Oyo State College of Education (now Osun State College of Education) in 1985, where I studied French/English. I graduated in 1989. Immediately thereafter, I was admitted through JAMB into the Department of Foreign Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, to study German and French. In 1991, a scholarship from the German government took me to Germany, where I completed my studies in German Linguistics & French Philology in 2001."

The German language teacher began lecturing at the Obafemi Awolowo University in 2002.

He describes his background further:

"I accepted the offer to lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University in November 2002. Despite my humble beginnings, I am grateful to God today that I can speak multiple languages fluently - Yoruba, English, French, and German. My background has taught me that anyone can succeed in life if the necessary encouragement and support are provided. My faith in God has also been a fundamental secret behind my passion for students' success. I was born again in 1987, and the grace of God in me, along with His boundless love, compels me to passionately love my students and pray for their success in life. I am also the Director of a language institute: The Multi-Language Place."

Schools that teach the German language in Nigeria

Legit.ng wanted to know how popular how German language is as a course of study in Nigeria, and he said only three universities teach it.

He said:

"I actually have my master’s degree in both French and German. However, when I returned to Nigeria after my studies in Germany, there was a great need for a German lecturer in my present department. I was then appointed as an Assistant Lecturer to teach German. The course is actually taught in some Nigerian universities, but it is only available as a degree program in three major Nigerian universities: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; the University of Ibadan, Ibadan; and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka."

He said people who study the language have the opportunity to work in international organisations. He said the course is unique and rewarding.

His words:

"The German program in these three universities is comprehensive, covering language skills, culture, and literature. Students' knowledge of the language has opened doors to global opportunities. Moreover, students are equipped to work in international organizations, tourist centers, translation agencies, or even pursue further studies abroad. It’s a unique and rewarding course that prepares students for global integration."

Dr Olagunju describes his feeling after being appreciated

When asked how he felt when his students showed him appreciation through gifts, Dr Olagunju noted that it was highly encouraging.

He told Legit.ng:

"I was deeply moved and overwhelmed with joy when my students celebrated me. It made me reflect on the importance of teaching not just as a job but as a way to inspire and guide young minds. Their appreciation, though unusual and unexpected, is undoubtedly an encouragement for my many years of dedication to seeing them succeed in life. It also reminds me that making a significant impact on these young minds goes beyond just academics. It is about mentorship, patience, and genuine care for their success."

According to Dr Olagunju, it is good that the government should prioritise the welfare of lecturers. He said:

"My advice to the government is to prioritize the welfare of educators. Adequate funding for education, recognition for excellence, and improved working conditions are essential. The welfare of those molding lives, like us, must be well prioritized to avoid unfathomable disasters in the molding process. Generally speaking, when there is no motivation, there is a high tendency to relax and perform far below one's capacity. A good welfare package will undoubtedly bring out the best in us."

Students should learn to appreciate their lecturers

He also said other students should learn from what happened in his class and learn how to show appreciation to their lecturers once in a while.

He said:

"It is also the responsibility of learners to appreciate their mentors and lecturers. Showing appreciation does not necessarily have to be grand. A simple “Thank you, sir/ma” or just informing a lecturer about the progress you are making in life goes a long way in motivating them to do more for their students or mentees. Such a gesture of gratitude can mean the world to a lecturer."

Dr Olaguju condemned the situation where some students only remember their lecturers when they need help or when they run into problems.

He told Legit.ng:

"Unfortunately, there are students who only look for their lecturers when they have problems—when they need admission, when one of their results is missing online, when their names are missing from the graduation list, when they need their transcripts, when their names are omitted from the NYSC mobilization list, or when they need recommendation letters for employment or further studies. Once they get those things, they disappear. This is a common experience for many of us lecturers. Such students don’t even remember to say thank you. It ought not to be so. Acknowledging the sacrifices teachers make will foster a healthier, more motivated academic community."

