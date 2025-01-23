The relationship lawyer handing May Edochie's case has shared some reasons people should support her

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that even if people are bad, wicked or have problem, they should be able to support May

The things he spoke about sparked a series of comments among fans in the comment section of the post

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Emeka Ugwuonye, the relationship lawyer handing the divorce suit of Nollywood actor Yul and his estranged wife, May Edochie, has once again shared reasons the woman should be supported by her fans.

Legit.ng had reported that the lawyer had shared his take about the ongoing divorce suit. He stated that Yul was just fornicating around with another woman.

May Edochie's lawyer supports her divorce case. Photo credit@yuledochie/mayyuledochie/@dporganisation

Source: Instagram

In his post, he disclosed that it was only someone with a problem or a bad or wicked person that will not support the woman, who recently unveiled her dance challenge.

According to him, May suppressed her talents and her career just to be a wife and mother. She loved her husband and her family to a fault and gave Yul her loyalty.

The learned gentleman further noted that May was not bothered about showing the world that she was talented and intelligent while still with Yul.

He likened her to a generator that powered Yul Edochie's house without standing in front of the building.

Lawyer speaks about Yul, Judy Austin

Sharing more reasons that people should support May, the lawyer added that Edochie was secretly consorting with another woman (Judy Austin) for six years, forgetting the sacrifice that May had done at home.

Stating further, Ugwuonye, mentioned that Yul's secret affair led to pregnancy and Judy trapped him with it.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to lawyer's claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by May and the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comment below:

@amaworld_83:

"Must paid for what they did for our Queen,:

@godfavorlisaL

"That’s why I’m supporting her with my full chest and no looking back."

@golden_chanel_1987:

"Imagine married our queen may as a pyre person Then end up with second hand goes. May God judge the both of them."

@bunyenyezijesca:

"Dear God, continue standing mighty by queen May. Her test was hard. I personally couldn't handle it. Hug her and let your light shine on her."

@zama_xuza:

"God will judge them,and he's surely judging them."

@mrs_harold_dunis:

"It is only a souless haman being that wont sympathize with queen may .My issue is Yul has moved on fair enough ! why not be matured about it since u have adult children ! why are u still dancing up and down when u have teenage kids on the internet."

@queenie.nicki:

" Queen may gave its all jus to be a perfect wife now see what fis useless man did to her that why I pray each day for God to continue blessing her n protect her. Queen may is a strong woman."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Many promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng