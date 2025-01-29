A Nigerian man has graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state

The man said he studied in the department of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education

He confirmed that he did not get any award nor did he graduate with a first class but he was happy to have made it

A Nigerian man said he is now a holder of a bachelor's degree after graduating from the university.

The man graduated from Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) and he made a post to celebrate.

The man bagged a degree from OOU. Photo credit: X/Alaga Tino.

Source: Twitter

In a post he made on X, the graduate, Alaga Tino, said although he did not win any awards, he was still a happy man.

Alaga said he studied under the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education.

His words:

"First class; overall best graduating student, Olabisi Onabanjo University; faculty of Education best graduating student; Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education best graduating student; All these I didn’t get but I bagged a DEGREE!!!"

A lot of congratulatory messages filled his comment section after he made the post on X.

Some people said getting a degree was enough to give him opportunities in the labour market.

See the post below:

Reactions as student graduates from OOU

@dharmee_daiton said:

"I'm proud of you my guy."

@Omotola_Jummie said:

"It's how I liked the post and unliked after seeing "All these I didn't get" Congratulations man."

@Big_Ariii_ said:

"Congratulations man."

Student celebrates after graduation

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady graduated with a bachelor's degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father.

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school and she was not told until after one month.

She said:

"Five days after my dad dropped me off at school, I lost him. His last words to me were, "See you soon," but I never got to see him again. My family didn't tell me for a month, and when I was finally called to White Rock (the administrative block of the school), the registrar broke the news. It felt like my world had shattered. I was angry, confused, and questioned God's power, why he had let it happen knowing that I am at an important stage of my life."

"My 100 Level was a mess. I stopped attending classes and it reflected on my result, mostly Ds. But by 200 Level, I found my strength again. I worked hard to raise my CGPA, trusting that God would help me through the pain. Though I couldn't graduate with a first class due to the setback, I am incredibly grateful to have come out with a strong result. God gave me the strength to push through, and reminded me that it's not how you start, but how you finish. Although my father's last words were "See you soon," I never saw him again; I know he would be proud of how far I've come."

