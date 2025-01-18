A hilarious video of a Nigerian student taking over a lecture at Delta State University has left social media users in stitches

It was gathered that the lecturer caught the student talking during his class and asked the student to take over the lecture

The funny clip showed the student looking confused and scared as he stood in front of the class holding a laptop

A Nigerian lady has shared a funny moment between a lecturer and a student of Delta State University.

The hilarious incident occurred when a lecturer, having spotted a student talking during class, handed over the class to the young man.

Lecturer asks student to take over

The funny scene was captured on video and shared on TikTok by a user identified as @scholarstica4.

In the clip, the student was seen visibly perplexed and intimidated, standing at the front of the lecture hall holding a laptop.

It was gathered that the lecturer's decision to have the student take over the lecture was his own clever way of maintaining silence during classes.

The student, who had been engaged in conversation with a peer, was suddenly thrown into the spotlight and tasked with leading the lecture.

"Lecturer saw him talking during his class and asked him to take over the class," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lecturer asks student to take over

The video of the incident sparked funny remarks on TikTok with many users praising the lecturer's creative approach to discipline.

@jkc484 said:

"If na me, I go give them test, lecturer sef go work."

@fatimagashinge said:

"This one own is even better, my course mate phone ring during class and our lecturer ask her to pick d call and put it in hands free and it was a boyfriend's call, in a combine class about 3 department."

@The funny dude said:

"Then even give am laptop, e for drop 2$ make lecturer mind dey."

@Adwoamelia said:

"So is how lectures room is. Awurade mawu."

@damoshe said:

"Make he dey share update give class nah."

@Hector Dolleria Manga said:

"Ah ah U are finished, but if na me ehn. I go teach oooooh, no try me."

@Eddizim said:

"Na here dem dey see me, I go finish work pass the lecturer."

@_oBoUr said:

"Me? Don’t try me oo go I’ll literally take over and teach, lecturer sef go answer question for class."

@baby tee stated:

"Omo the day there do me this thing for GST class i shock the lecturer I teach well nah once with pepper body he con collect he laptop back nah once everybody start to clap."

@OG West said:

"How many of you ran to comment session to check what the council of elders have to say."

@Blessing commented:

"Make he just say hello every one hope yah all understand what I just explained."

@hemzyfunds2443 said:

"Na freshers Dem dey do this for, so you go fit respect them, na this kind lecturers dey collect bribe pass."

@Angel said:

"This happened to me but I was not the one talking that lecturer just hated me for no reason."

@Kelly Kelvin said:

"E go shock the lecturer say I go just switch to a different course entirely we I know very well and start to the lecture the students."

@zagadou added:

"This actually happened to me once, I ended up teaching the whole class very well, he got mad and then decided to not come to the class again, I was actually cool with it as long as they pay me."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer punishes student who missed class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer dealt with his students who missed one of his classes.

To punish them for missing his class, the lecturer asked the students to write until they had filled out an exercise book.

