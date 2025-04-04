The WhatsApp conversation between a bride-to-be and a lady whom she wanted to be part of her asoebi team has gone viral

In the chat, the bride-to-be shared a photo of the asoebi material and revealed that it was selling for N80,000

However, the lady's unexpected response in the chat was very direct and blunt, leaving the bride-to-be shocked and in tears

A viral chat between a Nigerian bride-to-be and one of her female acquaintances has been trending online.

The chat sparked a discussion about financial honesty and the pressures of social expectations.

Lady refuses to pay N80,000 for asoebi

The conversation in question took place between a bride-to-be and a potential member of her asoebi team, a traditional Nigerian wedding attire squad.

In the chat, the bride-to-be happily shared a photo of her chosen asoebi material, complete with a white hand fan, and revealed its hefty price tag of N80,000.

"Sake good morning. My asoebi is out. With a white hand fan. N80,000," she said.

However, her excitement was short-lived, as the potential team member bluntly declined the invitation.

"I will not buy," she said clearly.

The bride-to-be's shocked reaction, expressed through a tears emoji, sparked emotional reactions from netizens.

The chat was shared on social media by user @talk2veee, who used it to illustrate the importance of prioritising financial prudence over social politeness.

She said:

"Always learn to say I WILL NOT BUY if you can’t afford it. The people you’re scared of hurting their feelings, don’t care if you go broke."

Reactions trail bride-to-be's chat with asoebi member

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ham Jummy said:

"My ex colleague sold her aso ebi for 35k. I sent it without thinking twice, only for her to tell us she is giving us 2yards. I called her to refund my money, she thought I was joking. She eventually refund me sha. 35k for 2yards of lace."

Komolafe said:

"if labi no collect the money, e mean say the standing wey she stand for that her dp waste be that lol."

Vee Sugar said:

"I had to confirm the yards for the lace first, she said two yard I say ni kini."

Ade Twease said:

"My friend did well then. She sold 3 yards of Brocade, Silk and gele for 40,000."

Modade Oba wrote:

"I did makeup twice from this woman and the next thing I was added to a WhatsApp group as one of the aso ebi ladies, how much 50k tori Mikado 2 yards ti mo wo. Thank God I'm leaving for camp before the wedding."

Kuton reacted:

"I will not buy is too harsh sha. A simple "At this moment, I can't afford this" or "I don't have the financial muscle now" would have been appropriate. The ability to say NO is very important though."

Neal Rigga said:

"I think "I'm sorry, but this is above my budget" might have provided a softer landing. This aso-ebi trend needs to die. How many of these will I need to purchase in a lifetime?"

Successaw reacted:

"There's someone i know, we're FB friends. We never talk since 2021 and last year she entered my Dm about Aseobi. I hurriedly typed I'm not buying but keep me updated on the wedding, if i have money & free then i might come. I didn't sugarcoat nothing."

Sanera added:

"I couldn’t afford it then and I told my friend but I let her know once NYSC pays me I’ll pay her back. 3 days after her wedding she started harassing me, telling me to go borrow from loan apps or find any means to pay her back her money. Funny how it’s just 4k naira."

See the post below:

