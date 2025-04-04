A Nigerian man recalled his experience and that of his wife on their wedding day because of the disappointments they faced

As the couple marked their first anniversary, the man shared how they used bread instead of cake on their wedding day

He also recalled how his wife’s makeup artist disappointed her, sharing how the incident turned out for their good

A Nigerian man recalled his disappointments on his wedding day as he celebrated his first anniversary with his wife.

The man and his wife, who went viral for cutting bread instead of cake on their wedding day, recounted how the incident affected them.

The man, known as Uncle Wowo on Facebook, shared photos from the wedding, where he and his wife were cutting the bread.

He also added that his wife’s makeup artist disappointed her on their wedding day.

His Facebook post read:

“Many did not believe we actually used bread as cake on our wedding day. To make matters worse, my wife's make up artist disappointed her. Some of our friends hurriedly posted our pictures online in a bid to mock us but to God be the glory, almost all the blogs in Nigeria took our story and gave us free publicity...

“One year later and we're still bouncing and waxing in great love. So here's to One year of unstoppable bread in our home. Moral lesson: After wedding, marriage dey, reason am well before you impress anybody for one day...#Breadwinners2024.”

Reactions trail man’s anniversary celebration

Evelyn Onuh said:

"Your wife make up artist disappointed her. Or she went for, I saw it cheaper."

Nnenna Ngozi Ugwu said:

"In one year, your stomach has grown so big. Congratulations to your family."

Christiana Abechi said:

"Happy wedding anniversary uncle wowo most marriages that last longer starts small and sometimes anyhow but i tell you the end is always better Yours is going to be glorious and always getting better in Jesus Name."

Enny God'swill said:

"Na so my makeup artist take disappoint me on my wedding day to o, people the fine on thier day but my was the opposite. Well happy anniversary to u."

Onah Stanley said:

"God bless your home, na so e suppose be. No time to impress anyone, and when they try to mess you up, God change the story for the best. This what you get in 21st century, free promo from evil people report."

Ogah Kate said:

"After wedding, marriage dey Chai! What a word! More sweetness in your home sir."

Source: Legit.ng