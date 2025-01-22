Singer Spyro has shaded music executive, Ubi Franklin, for demanding 10 percent from him after he connected him to a car dealer

The Who Is Your Guy hitmaker bought a new car and showed it off on social media, and used the opportunity to thank God

Spyro also advised the younger generation who feel they have to do illegal businesses to be rich, and his post got the attention of netizens

Singer Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has showed off his latest car as he shaded music executive Ubi Franklin after they were recently involved in an online drama.

The artiste had asked Ubi to pay him the money he owed him after he was contracted to performed at a concert. It was a back-and-forth issue which escalated on social media. On his part, Ubi claimed that Spyro also owes him 10 percent from the car he bought from an auto dealer, after he connected them for the deal.

In a series of recent videos on his Instagram stories, Spyro drove his car and noted that God is faithful and franklin (pun intended) speaking, God will not take 10 percent from anyone before He blesses the person. The singer later switched from franklin speaking to frankly speaking.

Spyro advises the youth

After the Only Fine Girl hitmaker flaunted his expensive car, he used the opportunity to advise the youth to stay focused on doing legal jobs. He admitted that it pays to serve God and he did not have to do illegal things to make money.

The singer encouraged the youth to work hard and God will bless the work of their hands. Some social media users have also shared their takes on the trending post.

Reactions as Spyro shades Ubi Franklin

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Spyro shades Ubi Franklin below:

@debby_topz:

"Lowkey, this guy is very petty. I love it."

@syiburner:

"If you agreed to give 10%, then you should. If you knew you were not going to do that, then you shouldn’t have agreed to it."

@thefoodnetwork2:

"Forget who’s your guy. Spyro go get bad mouth real life."

@street_is_military147:

"Oga, if you weren’t comfortable with the 10% as soon as he told you, you should have refused. I saw the chat where you made it look like 10% was small. You don make mumu decision then using religion to act like the victim."

@msdimmy:

"Oh please, if you had an agreement to pay him 10% which you clearly accepted, stick to it, that’s his own income. This pun is actually not “puning”. Stop letting online people help you justify a childish behavior."

Spyro drags Ubi Franklin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spyro had opened up about his issues with Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, on social media.

During a recent interview, the music star revealed how Ubi Franklin duped him with Davido’s name while at an event.

Spyro’s claim was met with interesting reactions from netizens as some of them noted it was not Ubi’s first time.

