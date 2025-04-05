VDM has made a new video to taunt Nedu over the billboard scholarship scandal trailing him for some months now

The media personality had been accused of collecting money and allegedly not using it for billboard as planned

VDM issued a stern warning and told Nedu what would happen to him if he does not honour the agreement

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has made another video to address his arch-enemy, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu over an alleged scholarship scandal trailing him.

Legit.ng had reported that a few months ago, Tokindrumz released an official statement about a billboard scandal that Nedu was allegedly involved in. VDM dragged him to filth over it.

In the video, VDM claimed that he visited all Nedu's social media pages and saw that he was not getting engagements. He noted that he can never get the engagement he was yarning for. VDM also remarked that Nedu would try everything on the internet, but it would not work.

Not done, VDM mentioned that everything he has said about Nedu would catch up with him.

VDM sends message to Honest Bunch podcast

In the recording, VDM sent a memo to the Honest Bunch podcast, where Nedu used to anchor. He told them to invite the broadcaster back to the podcast because he was nothing without them.

VDM disclosed that the prayer of the people, who owned the money he didn't account for, would continue to work against him.

The TikToker also noted that Nddu allegedly stopped the people from growing, so he too cannot experience any form of growth.

VDM speaks about police

Stating further, VDM alleged that Nedu went to report the NGO who gave him money to the police. According to him, the media personality said the NGO reported Nedu to him, and he wanted to sue them.

VDM blasted the actor for his attitude and warned the police to be careful of him. He added that the police should investigate the scandal before taking any step Nedu wants them to take.

He also told the police to tell Nedu to do the right thing.

VDM issues more warning to Nedu

Also in the video, the activist claimed that Nedu was worse than the government. He dared Nedu to account for the money.

VDM also informed Nedu that he was waiting for the lawsuit he wanted to institute against him.

He also warned him to confess and tell the truth about what happened to the scholarship money because he cannot defraud people of charity money

Recall that reality star, comedian Deeone was dragged into the scandal as he defended Nedu against VDM's utterances.

See the video here:

Speed Darlington speaks about Nedu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined some other Nigerians, who had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to share what Nedu Wazobia, the media personality, allegedly told them.

In a video shared by Darlington, he claimed that Nedu exposed the private activities of some singers but did not mention any names of his colleagues.

Darlington also shared what he planned to do about his marital life after listening to Nedu. Fans reacted to what Darlington said as they shared their take on Nedu and the way he talks about other people.

