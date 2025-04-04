President Donald Trump extended the deadline to save TikTok in the United States by 75 days, citing the need for more work to finalise a deal

The controversial proposal would allow China's ByteDance to retain control of TikTok's algorithm, raising national security concerns over its potential influence

Major companies like Amazon and Oracle have expressed interest in investing, as Trump emphasises progress in securing TikTok's future while addressing bipartisan concerns

President Donald Trump announced on April 4 that he was extending the deadline for a deal to save TikTok in the United States, citing the need for additional work.

The popular video-sharing app, owned by China's ByteDance, faced an April 5 deadline to be sold to an American company or risk shutdown.

Trump Extends Deadline to Save TikTok from Getting Banned in US, Mentions Number of Days

Source: Getty Images

Trump signed an executive order granting an additional 75 days for negotiations, emphasising his administration's progress in securing a deal.

TikTok's algorithm at the centre of controversy

The proposed deal would allow ByteDance to retain control of TikTok's algorithm, leasing it to a U.S. company where ByteDance would hold a minority stake.

This algorithm, which drives TikTok's addictive appeal, remains a source of national security concerns due to its Chinese ownership.

Trump argued that his new tariffs on China would facilitate the signing of the deal, despite ongoing debates within the White House over ByteDance's operational control.

Major companies express interest in TikTok

Several U.S. companies, including Amazon and Oracle, expressed interest in acquiring stakes in TikTok during the final stages of negotiations. Oracle, which already provides backend technical support for TikTok, emerged as a key contender.

Trump revealed that the final deal would involve multiple investors, aiming to address concerns over national security while keeping the app operational.

TikTok's legal battle and congressional ban

TikTok, with approximately 170 million U.S. users, faced a Congressional ban in 2024 due to bipartisan concerns over Chinese control of the app.

The company challenged the ban in the Supreme Court, arguing it violated free speech rights, but the court upheld the law in early 2025. ByteDance's failure to reach terms with U.S.-based companies led to a brief shutdown of TikTok in January, just before Trump's inauguration.

Trump's shift in stance on TikTok

Having previously pushed to ban TikTok during his first term, Trump shifted his position in the past year, advocating for the app's continued operation in the U.S. Following his inauguration, he delayed the implementation of the ban, but the new deadline is now rapidly approaching.

The extension reflects Trump's commitment to resolving the issue while addressing national security concerns.

Trump says 'very close to a deal' on TikTok

