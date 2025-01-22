Some students of Obafemi Awolowo University surprised their lecturer in class with a unique way of appreciation

The students walked to him at the front of the class and dropped their gifts on the table before him

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them

An Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) lecturer, Dr Olagunju, got a warm surprise from his students in class.

The students decided to celebrate and appreciate the lecturer in a unique way.

The lecturer was moved by their actions. Photo: @doxaleey

In a video by @doxaleey on TikTok, one of the students met the lecturer while he was teaching in front of the class and offered him a bottle of water.

The lecturer was hesitant at first but received it from the male students.

Immediately after he received it, other students started walking up to the lecturer and dropped their gifts on a table before him.

OAU lecturer left speechless after students’ appreciation

Dr Olagunju was visibly stunned and left speechless as the students kept walking to him and giving him gifts.

He smiled as he placed his bands on his waist and looked at the students with admiration.

They applauded and cheered the lecturer as the gifts kept coming.

The video was captioned:

“We wanted to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Olagunju for his exceptional dedication and hard work this semester and we couldn't come with a better idea than this.Despite the challenges of teaching parts 1-4 alone, Dr. has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our education and well-being.

“His efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we're deeply appreciative of the positive impact he's had on our learning experience. We're grateful to have had the opportunity to show our appreciation today and wish we could do more to express our thanks sir❤️‍🩹We love you Dr Olagunju.”

Reactions as OAU students appreciate lecturer

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Tabitha said:

"I can NEVER give any of my lecturers anything."

Amarachi said:

"Delsu lecturers go dey jealous now oo. Make dem nor even try think go this side."

@KING ORCHARD said:

'They said reward of teachers are in heaven..Dr olagunju reward start here on earth .God bless the givers."

@Bigbaby said:

"I swear Unilorin lectures will not collect it from you."

@Jerome | Tech Enthusiast & VA said:

"My passion! This is what brings me joy; Teaching! I love to impact life... I know that's what I am born to do. I hope to fulfill this dream someday soonest. God help me. Dr Olagunju, God bless you sir."

@its_akorede said:

"He’s speechless, I love this."

