PhD Holder Leaves Her Lecturing Job in Nigeria and Moves To Canada After Getting Visa
- A Nigerian woman now lives abroad as she relocated to Canada after she applied for a Canadian visa and got it
- The woman said she is a PhD holder, but she decided to abandon her job and career in Nigeria in search of greener pastures
- The PhD holder noted that she had no regrets about leaving her lecturing job in Nigeria to start a new life in Canada
A Nigerian woman left her job in the country and relocated to Canada to pursue a new life.
The woman revealed that she was a PhD holder before she decided to relocate to Canada.
According to Kofoworola, she travelled to Canada after leaving her lecturing job in Nigeria.
When asked in the comment section of the post if she regretted her decision, she said she did not.
Kofoworola said the journey of searching for greener pastures abroad has not been easy. However, she said things are getting better with her in Canada.
She shared on TikTok:
"I left my lecturing career back home as a PhD holder to start a new life in Canada. To the glory of God, the journey hasn't been easy but it is getting better. I'm grateful to God."
Some people who saw her post said she did well by relocating.
Reactions as PhD holder relocates to Canada
@IbadanSugarDaddy said:
"Really proud of you."
@favour#042 said:
"Congratulations ma, anything you that is right, you do to leave Nigeria worth it."
@hakunamatatae27 said:
"How was the experiment? Is there a regret ma?"
@holuhcakes_desserts said:
"My sister in-law left lecturing in uniben Japa to US."
@Internationally said:
"Lecturing career na darkness."
