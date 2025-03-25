A Google-certified Android developer has criticised the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, following his remarks about gospel ministers' charges

The founder of Femi Lazarus Ministries Ecumenical (FLAME) has been so vocal about his displeasure about the amount gospel ministers and singers charge for their performances

The techie shared screenshots from Pastor Femi's official website showing he also charges N297k for his mentorship academy and his demands to honour ministration invites

Iniobong Udoh, a UX expert and Google-certified Android developer, has knocked Apostle Femi Lazarus for double standards, over his criticism of gospel singers' charges for performances.

The techie took to Facebook on Monday to share screenshots she got from the preacher's official website, showing how much he charges for his mentorship academy and what he requires when invited to minister elsewhere.

Pastor Femi Lazarus charges a mentorship academy fee of $200 or an equivalent of N297k. Photo Credit: Iniobong Udoh, Apostle Femi Lazarus

Iniobong noted that the pastor is called to evangelise to lost souls but yet charges $200 (or an equivalent of N297k) for his mentorship academy.

The cleric also requires his flight and that of an extra person who would join him to be paid for if he is invited for ministration.

The techie slammed the pastor for not living by example and urged him to sit this argument out. She wrote:

"Femi Lazarus is a pastor who's called to evangelize to lost souls, but he charges for mentorship, and if you're inviting him for ministration, you don't just pay for his flight, but pay for an extra person to join him, yet he thinks he's in the position to call out gospel singers for changing for their talents.

"Please, he should sit this one out and live by example."

Does Apostle Femi Lazarus really charge N297k?

Confirming, Iniobong's claim, Legit.ng checked the pastor's official website and confirmed that one is required to pay $200 or an equivalent of N297k to register for Apostle Femi's mentorship academy.

"Kindly note that the Mentorship Academy Fee is $200 or an equivalent of ₦297,000," a statement on the site read.

Legit.ng also confirmed on the pastor's website that a round-trip flight has to be booked for two people if he is invited for ministration. A statement on his site read:

"Please note that if your invitation is accepted, a round trip flight has to be booked for two people."

The vocal cleric had earlier sent a message to pastors about gospel singers who charge to sing.

A techie criticises Pastor Femi Lazarus and posts proof he also charges for his mentorship academy. Photo Credit: Iniobong Udoh, Apostle Femi Lazarus

Pastor Femi Lazarus' charge stirs reactions

Chinonso Chukwu said:

"Don’t mind some people supporting him, but look at mentorship fee for what exactly and got the audacity to call out gospel singers who charge for their skills if they don’t charge how do Dey get to foot their bills Mtcheew."

Alfred Lazarus said:

"He couldn't even charge a good price to signify value.

"What happens to charging people at least $1500 to sieve people of value or rich people?"

Emmanuel Emmanuel Ezekiel said:

"The value of a thing is determined by its Pricetag.

"And people tend to downplay or devalue what is of low price notwithstanding its usefulness.

"That being said, if you can't afford the price of what ever service render by a person or persons, do not criticize them.

"It cost so much to make good music not excluding gospel music."

John Olayisade said:

"Did he say he was called to evangelize to lost souls? This is what starts his about me on his page: Apostle Femi Lazarus is a man commissioned by God to go raise kingdom minded culture shapers and global leaders who influence every sphere of life. That looks like the closest to "evangelize to lost souls". Not sure how close that is... The other things on his page are more around counseling, coaching, trauma recovery, courses, books."

Paul Kamz said:

"SCHOOL/MENTORSHIP is different from CHURCH. If a music minister intends to commercialise his service, he should start a music academy or mentorship as well. Singing in church is not the only way to make money as a musician.

"Music ministry is 100% service unto God!

"You can be given honorarium, but no price tag. It's not business!

"Pastor Sam Adeyemi is a Preacher and also a consultant and a coach. Preaching is a ministry, consultancy is not!"

Moment Apostle Femi Lazarus sent drummer out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus had sent his drummer out for interrupting his ministration.

The preacher was displeased after the drummer hit the drums during his ministration, interrupting him in the process. The drummer refused to leave the drum area at that instance.

Seconds later, Apostle Femi turned back and demanded the drummer leave the place after still finding him seated there.

