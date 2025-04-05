Seven people, including six men and one woman, died in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning

Four others sustained injuries, with three males and one female receiving treatment at local hospitals

The crash was caused by excessive speeding by a Mack truck, which lost control and collided with two other vehicles

A tragic road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning has left seven people dead and four others injured.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident, which involved 15 individuals, including 13 men and two women.

Fatal Crash: 7 Lives lost in the accident

According to Florence Okupe, the Route Commander and Chief Public Education Officer of the Ogun state Sector Command, six males and one female lost their lives in the accident, while three males and one female sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The victims, who were traveling in separate vehicles, were caught in a collision caused by a Mack truck that lost control and crashed into two other vehicles.

The FRSC reported that the crash was caused by excessive speeding, as reported by The Nation.

Emergency response and hospitalization

The injured were rushed to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Center Hospital in Ibafo for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken to Idera morgue in Sagamu for preservation.

Traffic flow restored after accident

The FRSC took swift action to remove the wrecked vehicles from the road, allowing for the restoration of traffic flow along the busy expressway.

Sector Commander Fasakin Akinwumi visited the crash site to oversee further investigations.

He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims and encouraged them to contact the FRSC office in Ibafo for further details.

The FRSC has urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution, particularly on busy highways, to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.

