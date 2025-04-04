The sum of N500,0000 has been given to Stephen Emeomi-Magi for emerging as the best graduating student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

The awardee, Emeomi-Magi, graduated from the Electrical/Electronics department in the 2023/2024 session

The Ahoanaruogho family of Benin, Edo state tagged, “Mrs Josephine Ajua Ahonaruogho Prize Money for Best Graduating Student”

Okitipupa, Ondo state - The best graduating student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Stephen Emeomi-Magi, has been rewarded with N500,000.

Emeomi-Magi got the financial reward from the Ahoanaruogho family of Benin, Edo state.

The Electrical/Electronics graduate emerged as the best graduating student for the 2023/2024 session during the institution’s convocation, held on March 4, 2025.

As reported by Leadership, the award was tagged, “Mrs Josephine Ajua Ahonaruogho Prize Money for Best Graduating Student.”

OAUSTECH’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, made this in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Okitipupa.

Ologunorisa said the institution graduated 995 students.

Giving a breakdown, he disclosed that 31 bagged First Class, 367 Second Class Upper Division, 495 Second Class Lower Division, while 102 were in the Third Class category.

Ologunorisa further stated that Dr Richard Oma-Ahonaruogho (SAN) announced the scholarship through a correspondence to the institution.

The institution’s Registrar, Abiodun Okunniga, said:

“Emeomi-Magi’s achievement is a testament to hard work and perseverance. We are proud to recognise his accomplishment, and once again, we thank the Ahoanaruogho family for their support and partnership.”

The awardee, Emeomi-Magi, thanked God, the institution’s management and the Ahonaruogho family for recognising his hard work and dedication to studies.

