University of Ibadan Agriculture Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Nine Awards on Convocation Day
- A pretty Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan
- She shared a video of herself detailing her journey in the university as she bagged nine awards on her convocation day
- Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement
A Nigerian lady recently celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan on her TikTok page.
She revealed that she had bagged a first-class from the university.
The lady shared a video that detailed her academic journey on her TikTok page, @the_zibahlorine.
In the TikTok video, the young lady showed where she was reading before announcing her achievement as an agriculture student.
The lady revealed she emerged as the best student in animal science and also in agricultural biochemistry and nutrition.
She captioned the video:
“Best Graduating Student in Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition and in Animal Science. Received 9 awards.”
Reactions as pretty lady bags first class from UI
Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.
@Eni's signature said:
"Awwwnnn, congratulations Abigail. You go girl!!!"
@Francis said:
"Super proud of you."
@Isabella said:
"Congratulations babbyyy."
TECNO of FOG Agric said:
"Proud of you my baby girl. Thanks for all you do for we your colleagues."
@Marvel Of Marvel Footwear said:
"Congratulations My mentorrrrrr."
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best graduating student in the school.
Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
