Peace Falokun emerged as the only Theatre Arts graduate in the University of Ibadan to bag a first class

She shared photos from her Convocation Day on her TikTok page, as she listed the awards she won

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and applauded him for her academic achievement

A lady who studied Theatre Arts, Peace Falokun, emerged as the only first-class graduate from her department.

As a result, she emerged as the best-graduating student in her department and bagged awards.

Lady bags first class in theatre arts. Photo: @funkkyfalokun

Source: TikTok

In a post shared by @funkkyfalokun on TikTok, the lady shared photos from her convocation day.

She also listed her awards and celebrated her achievements.

Peace said:

“Only First Class Graduate Class of 2024, Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan. Best graduating student with the highest CGPA, Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan. Winner, National Council of Arts and culture Prize. Winner, Media Supermast Award. Winner, Mrs. Theodora Tobrise Prize for the Best Graduating female Student in Dramatic Literature.

I am grateful to God who has brought me this far and I know that this is just the start of great things in my life. God did! He came through for me in so many ways even when I had lost hope. Even when I cried just few months ago and doubted God about my result. Even when I panicked that I would not make it.

Reactions as lady emerges only first class graduate in her department

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Opeyemi said:

"The only bunkmate UI gave me. Congratulations dear."

@iamdahmie said:

"She's even sharing my surname,congrats baby

@Rachael said:

"Congratulations beautiful woman."

Source: Legit.ng