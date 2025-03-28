A woman is trending on social media because of the respectful way she treated her husband in a heartwarming video

In the video, which was shared by the woman's daughter, she was spotted waiting for her husband at the gate of the house

Her daughter said her mother was standing there so that she would open the house gate for her husband to drive in

A young lady posted a video on TikTok to show people how her mother handles her father with so much love.

The video shows that the woman likes to be the one to open their house gate for her husband each time she is coming home.

The man returns home and his wife opens gate for him. Photo credit: TikTok/Stacy Tani.

Source: TikTok

Her daughter, Stacy Tani, indicated that her father was driving home and had gotten close to the house.

Her mother was seen at the gate, dancing and waiting for the man to honk so she would open the gate for him.

Stacy Tani shows when her mother opened house gate for her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@stacytani.

Source: TikTok

Stacy captioned the video:

"My mom waiting for her husband to come home so she can open for him the gate. Aww!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman opens house gate for her husband

Man falls in love with Tanzanian woman

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man fell in love with a woman from another African country, and his happiness knew no bounds.

The man said that after meeting the lady from Tanzania, he discovered that he had been wasting his time with Nigerian ladies.

The young man and the Tanzanian lady are set to get married very soon, as they have set their wedding date after falling in love.

