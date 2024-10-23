A graduate of the University of Ilorin, Mubarak Owoade, graduated as the best student in his department

He bagged a first class in Common and Islamic Law and shared photos from his convocation ceremony

Many people who came across the TikTok post hailed him and wished him success in his endeavours

A graduate of the University of Ilorin, Mubarak Owoade, announced that he graduated with a first class.

The man, who studied Common and Islamic Law, shared photos from his convocation ceremony on TikTok.

UniIorin law graduate bags first class. @mubarak_owoade

In the post shared by @mubarak_owoade on TikTok, the young man announced that he emerged as the best graduating student in his department.

He posted photos of himself draped in his convocation gown as he wore a suit and sunglasses.

The young man then happily announced his achievement and revealed his course of study in the caption of the TikTok post he shared.

He said:

“Alhamdulillah. Graduated with a FIRST CLASS HONORS( and Emerged as the BEST GRADUATING STUDENT OF MY DEPARTMENT) In Common and Islamic Law, University of ilorin.”

See the post here.

Reactions trail man’s graduation

@DASOLA said:

"Congratulations darling. More success bijahi rosullillahi. Favor market in sha Allah Rahman."

@Shugaba salati said:

"Congratulations to big boss."

@Fateemah said:

"Caps off to you, graduate! Congratulations, this is not just the beginning, you are star in the making! Barakallahu fih kum."

@PROPER HAUSA BABE said:

"Congratulations! Genius."

@idris22415 said:

"congratulations my bro."

