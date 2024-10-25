A law graduate from Afe Babalola University bagged a first class and announced the good news on social media

In an X post, he revealed that he had received over N5 million from the university and written two books

Those who came across the post hailed the young man and recounted experiences they’ve shared with him

A young man, Rasheed Aro, graduated from Afe Babalola University with a first class.

He also announced other achievements he had had alongside his academic journey.

Afe Babalola University law graduate, Rasheed Aro. Photo: @just1rasheed

Source: Twitter

Rasheed made this known in a post on his X page (just1rasheed).

Represented ABUAD at Kings College, London

The young man revealed that he represented his school at Kings College, London, during his studies.

He said:

“I’ve completed my law degree with a First Class. Along the way, I wrote 2 books, won a ₦7M endowment for my university, represented @Abuad_Uni at Kings College, London. Received the award for best student in legal practice. Gifted over ₦5M by the founder & school management.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail ABUAD first-class Law graduate’s post

@holardohtune said:

"Rasheed congratulations. I did your letter of introduction when you wanted to go to Kings College last year."

@AhijoMusa said:

"Ibile congrats bro… I was the first to see this potentials and witnesse greatness as i was your first room mate in abuad."

@goodness_g37477 said:

"Congratulations are in Orders. I celebrate you dear. Do you know you can also earn Royalties from those books if you Published them on Amazon KDP? Let me know what you think about this?"

@Chetampro said:

"Let me know when you are ready to take your first case."

@OladayoBroy said:

"Congratulations bro, it's not easy."

Read related stories on Nigerian first-class graduates

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a CGPA of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best graduating student in the school.

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng