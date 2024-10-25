Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million from Institution
- A law graduate from Afe Babalola University bagged a first class and announced the good news on social media
- In an X post, he revealed that he had received over N5 million from the university and written two books
- Those who came across the post hailed the young man and recounted experiences they’ve shared with him
A young man, Rasheed Aro, graduated from Afe Babalola University with a first class.
He also announced other achievements he had had alongside his academic journey.
Rasheed made this known in a post on his X page (just1rasheed).
Represented ABUAD at Kings College, London
The young man revealed that he represented his school at Kings College, London, during his studies.
He said:
“I’ve completed my law degree with a First Class. Along the way, I wrote 2 books, won a ₦7M endowment for my university, represented @Abuad_Uni at Kings College, London. Received the award for best student in legal practice. Gifted over ₦5M by the founder & school management.”
See the post below:
Reactions trail ABUAD first-class Law graduate’s post
@holardohtune said:
"Rasheed congratulations. I did your letter of introduction when you wanted to go to Kings College last year."
@AhijoMusa said:
"Ibile congrats bro… I was the first to see this potentials and witnesse greatness as i was your first room mate in abuad."
@goodness_g37477 said:
"Congratulations are in Orders. I celebrate you dear. Do you know you can also earn Royalties from those books if you Published them on Amazon KDP? Let me know what you think about this?"
@Chetampro said:
"Let me know when you are ready to take your first case."
@OladayoBroy said:
"Congratulations bro, it's not easy."
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a CGPA of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best graduating student in the school.
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement.
