Amarachi Eze, a brilliant Nigerian student, has been celebrated online for her outstanding academic achievement.

She emerged as the overall best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a feat that has earned her massive recognition.

Amarachi Eze hits 4.98 CGPA

Photos of Eze dressed in her graduation gown, surrounded by lecturers, were shared on social media by @PMP_RX.

The pictures captured the moment when Eze's achievement wasn't celebrated during the 2024 Pharmacy_ induction ceremony.

According to the poster, her exceptional academic record, which included a cumulative grade point average of 4.98, set a new benchmark in the history of 'Pharmacy_' education in Nigeria.

"History made as Pharm. Amarachi Eze emerges as the overall 'Best Graduating Student' of UNN 2024 Pharmacyy induction with a CGPA of 4.98/5.00. This is the highest CGPA ever recorded in the history of Pharmacyy education in Nigeria," the caption read.

Reactions as UNN student bags 4.98 CGPA

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chief Daddy said:

"Congrats to her , COOU will bring the best soon."

Chidiebube wrote:

"Now you get it My BGS, very calm girl with her beautiful smile."

Ebub said:

"But unfortunately here there is another guy in her class that bagged best in 7/8 departments but wasn't the BGS."

Emmanuel Rz said:

"She only had one B throughout the program, the rest were A's."

Michael Adeboye added:

"People sabi this book!!!"

