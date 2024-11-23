Global site navigation

"Highest Ever": CGPA of UNN Student Who Emerged as Overall Best Graduating Student Trends Online
"Highest Ever": CGPA of UNN Student Who Emerged as Overall Best Graduating Student Trends Online

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian girl, Amarachi Eze, has been hailed online for emerging as the overall best graduating student of UNN
  • It was gathered that the intelligent lady secured the position after recording a CGPA of 4.98 in her course
  • Social media users who came across the post on X did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

Amarachi Eze, a brilliant Nigerian student, has been celebrated online for her outstanding academic achievement.

She emerged as the overall best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a feat that has earned her massive recognition.

CGPA of UNN student and best graduating student goes viral online
UNN student impresses many with CGPA Photo credit: @PMPRX/X.
Amarachi Eze hits 4.98 CGPA

Photos of Eze dressed in her graduation gown, surrounded by lecturers, were shared on social media by @PMP_RX.

The pictures captured the moment when Eze's achievement wasn't celebrated during the 2024 Pharmacy_ induction ceremony.

According to the poster, her exceptional academic record, which included a cumulative grade point average of 4.98, set a new benchmark in the history of 'Pharmacy_' education in Nigeria.

UNIBEN: Mother of best graduating student wears chosen apron to meet VC during convocation

"History made as Pharm. Amarachi Eze emerges as the overall 'Best Graduating Student' of UNN 2024 Pharmacyy induction with a CGPA of 4.98/5.00. This is the highest CGPA ever recorded in the history of Pharmacyy education in Nigeria," the caption read.

Reactions as UNN student bags 4.98 CGPA

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chief Daddy said:

"Congrats to her , COOU will bring the best soon."

Chidiebube wrote:

"Now you get it My BGS, very calm girl with her beautiful smile."

Ebub said:

"But unfortunately here there is another guy in her class that bagged best in 7/8 departments but wasn't the BGS."

Emmanuel Rz said:

"She only had one B throughout the program, the rest were A's."

Michael Adeboye added:

"People sabi this book!!!"

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

UNIBEN: Chosen member emerges best graduating student, makes history with highest CGPA ever

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

Source: Legit.ng

