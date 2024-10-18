Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Proudly Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- A man who graduated from Babcock University has revealed that he bagged a first-class degree
- In an X post, he flaunted his certificate confirming his grade and a medal he received from the school
- People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey
A young man is happy after bagging a first class from Babcock University.
He proudly showed off his certificate and a medal he got from the school.
In an X post by @Hon_Adefolarin, the man hailed himself as a first-class graduate.
He also appreciated God for his latest achievement.
He said:
“First Class boy! Thank you Lord.”
See the post below:
Reactions as man bags first class
People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Rukee_xo said:
"Congratulations, currently studying sociology in unilag."
@Dir_Martinsz said:
"Congratulations my bro.. Send location make we celebrate am."
@ThankGodChine18 said:
"Wow, my course. Congratulations, colleague. Soon to be out."
@Ebuka_Joseph2 said:
"Congratulations. Greater heights of excellence in Jesus name, Amen. I'm happy for you."
@EliasJnr22 said:
"Dear God, I just bookmark this because I'm aiming to recreate it one day."
@OluwabukunmiGi1 said:
"So happy for you, my bro. More wins, And I've not forgotten about it outing oo."
@FelixIbe922245 said:
"Like…..how do you guys run this thing? My school wan use C kill me. Congrats, boss."
19-year-old lady graduates with first class after her lecturer told her she couldn't pass his course
19-year-old lady graduates with first class
In a related story, a young Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours.
The 19-year-old lady graduated with a first-class degree against all odds and proved her lecturer wrong.
She shared one of her low moments in school and the discouraging remark a lecturer made to her.
Source: Legit.ng
