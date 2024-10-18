Global site navigation

Local editions

Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Proudly Shows Off Certificate and Medal
People

Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Proudly Shows Off Certificate and Medal

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A man who graduated from Babcock University has revealed that he bagged a first-class degree
  • In an X post, he flaunted his certificate confirming his grade and a medal he received from the school
  • People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

A young man is happy after bagging a first class from Babcock University.

He proudly showed off his certificate and a medal he got from the school.

Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Proudly Shows Off Certificate and Medal
Babcock University graduate bags first class. Photo: @Hon_Adefolarin
Source: Twitter

In an X post by @Hon_Adefolarin, the man hailed himself as a first-class graduate.

He also appreciated God for his latest achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

He said:

“First Class boy! Thank you Lord.”

Read also

Lady hails her father who started law degree at 50 and qualifies as advocate at 58

See the post below:

Reactions as man bags first class

People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Rukee_xo said:

"Congratulations, currently studying sociology in unilag."

@Dir_Martinsz said:

"Congratulations my bro.. Send location make we celebrate am."

@ThankGodChine18 said:

"Wow, my course. Congratulations, colleague. Soon to be out."

@Ebuka_Joseph2 said:

"Congratulations. Greater heights of excellence in Jesus name, Amen. I'm happy for you."

@EliasJnr22 said:

"Dear God, I just bookmark this because I'm aiming to recreate it one day."

@OluwabukunmiGi1 said:

"So happy for you, my bro. More wins, And I've not forgotten about it outing oo."

@FelixIbe922245 said:

"Like…..how do you guys run this thing? My school wan use C kill me. Congrats, boss."

Read more related stories on first-class graduates

Read also

19-year-old lady graduates with first class after her lecturer told her she couldn't pass his course

19-year-old lady graduates with first class

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours.

The 19-year-old lady graduated with a first-class degree against all odds and proved her lecturer wrong.

She shared one of her low moments in school and the discouraging remark a lecturer made to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: