A man who graduated from Babcock University has revealed that he bagged a first-class degree

In an X post, he flaunted his certificate confirming his grade and a medal he received from the school

People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey

A young man is happy after bagging a first class from Babcock University.

He proudly showed off his certificate and a medal he got from the school.

Babcock University graduate bags first class. Photo: @Hon_Adefolarin

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @Hon_Adefolarin, the man hailed himself as a first-class graduate.

He also appreciated God for his latest achievement.

He said:

“First Class boy! Thank you Lord.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man bags first class

People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Rukee_xo said:

"Congratulations, currently studying sociology in unilag."

@Dir_Martinsz said:

"Congratulations my bro.. Send location make we celebrate am."

@ThankGodChine18 said:

"Wow, my course. Congratulations, colleague. Soon to be out."

@Ebuka_Joseph2 said:

"Congratulations. Greater heights of excellence in Jesus name, Amen. I'm happy for you."

@EliasJnr22 said:

"Dear God, I just bookmark this because I'm aiming to recreate it one day."

@OluwabukunmiGi1 said:

"So happy for you, my bro. More wins, And I've not forgotten about it outing oo."

@FelixIbe922245 said:

"Like…..how do you guys run this thing? My school wan use C kill me. Congrats, boss."

Read more related stories on first-class graduates

19-year-old lady graduates with first class

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours.

The 19-year-old lady graduated with a first-class degree against all odds and proved her lecturer wrong.

She shared one of her low moments in school and the discouraging remark a lecturer made to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng