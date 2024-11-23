A Nigerian student of the University of Ilorin recently bagged an Award of Excellence over her outstanding CGPA

According to the brilliant scholar, her cumulative grade was over 4.9 and her school thought it wise to honour her

Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

An intelligent student from the University of Ilorin has been recognised for her outstanding academic achievement.

The student's cumulative grade point average, which exceeded 4.9, caught the attention of the university authorities, who deemed it fitting to honour her with an Award of Excellence.

Student with over 4.9 CGPA gets awarded

The accomplished scholar, @datgirladun on X, shared a photo showing her proudly holding the certificate of excellence.

In her accompanying post, the 400 Level student expressed gratitude to God, her mentors, and everyone who had supported her throughout her academic journey.

The university's decision to present the student with the Award of Excellence during the fresher's orientation for 100-level students was met with praises from netizens.

According to them, it not only acknowledged her outstanding academic performance but also served as a motivational example for incoming students.

The post's caption read:

"I became the top scholar in my department at the 400 level with a CGPA of 4.9 and above, and today I received an Award of Excellence during the fresher's orientation for 100-level students. I'm grateful to God, my mentors and everyone that has been part of my journey."

Reactions as 400 level student bags award

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

TheFirstHartom said:

"Okay you tried. Congratulations."

Israel Kingz said:

"Congratulations ."

@DatGirlAdun said:

"My schloar mentee. I am proud of you and your growth. Keeping soaring higher."

Techpreneur wrote:

"Congratulations."

Destiny Aimufia wrote:

"Wow Congratulationsss DatGirlAdun. You're an amazing person. Glad we're in the same community."

KekDam added:

"Congratulations Scholar Ma."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

