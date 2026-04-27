Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was spotted at Istanbul derby to scout Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

The 27-year-old forward has emerged as a top target for Europe’s top clubs including the Gunners ahead of the transfer window

Galatasaray will reportedly demand over €120 million for Osimhen who still has a contract with the Turkish club until 2029

Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with sporting director Andrea Berta personally attending the high-profile Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce to scout the Super Eagles striker.

Despite Arsenal securing a big-money move for Viktor Gyokeres last summer, the North London club are still actively exploring elite attacking options, and Osimhen sits high on that list.

Arsenal are closely monitoring Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window, with sporting director Andrea Berta attending the Istanbul derby. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Tribuna, Berta was present at Rams Park specifically to monitor Osimhen, who remains one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

The Nigerian forward did not disappoint this season, delivering consistent performances that have reinforced his reputation as a top-tier striker capable of leading the line for Europe’s biggest clubs.

Osimhen shines in front of Berta

With Berta watching from the stands, Osimhen delivered one of his best performances this season as he powered Galatasaray to a 3-0 win against Fenerbahce at the RAMS Park stadium on Sunday, April 26.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year winner netted the opener in the 40th minute before further goals by Baris Alper Yilmaz and Lucas Torreira ensured Okan Buruk’s men took home all three points against their arch-rivals.

The win meant Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the Super Lig table to seven points, and Osimhen looks on course to win his second consecutive league title in Turkey.

Galatasaray set huge Osimhen price tag

Galatasaray are fully aware of the growing interest in Osimhen and are reportedly preparing for a potential bidding war for their star forward in the summer.

Victor Osimhen is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

Turkish football analyst Zeki Uzundurukan revealed that the club could demand a fee exceeding €120 million before even considering a sale.

Such a valuation reflects not only Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess but also his importance to Galatasaray’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

“Galatasaray is contemplating the sale of Victor Osimhen for an amount exceeding 120 million euros,” Uzundurukan stated.

With the Nigerian striker under contract with Galatasaray until 2029, the Turkish giants are in a strong negotiating position and will not be pressured into a cut-price deal.

European giants join the Osimhen race

Arsenal are far from alone in the race to secure Osimhen’s signature.

Several top European clubs, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, have also shown strong interest in the Super Eagles striker.

Beyond Osimhen, Arsenal are also believed to be tracking other talents from the Turkish league, including winger Baris Yilmaz and goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, as part of a broader recruitment strategy.

However, Osimhen remains the headline target. With 20 goals and multiple assists this season, as seen on Transfermarkt, he continues to prove why he is regarded as one of the best strikers in the game today.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the battle for his signature is expected to intensify, setting the stage for one of the biggest transfer sagas in European football.

Galatasaray ready to offer Osimhen new role

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has dropped a hint that Victor Osimhen could be one of the club’s captains next season after his impressive performances.

Osimhen is in his second season at Galatasaray, having spent last season on loan from Napoli before joining in a permanent transfer in July 2025.

Source: Legit.ng