The compressed natural gas (CNG) has recently gained massive popularity in Nigeria following the rising cost of petrol

Some Nigerians have turned to the CNG because it is cheaper, but a Nigerian university professor has vowed not to

The academic spelt out three reasons he won't make the switch even if Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does

A university professor, Kamal Bello, has stated that he would not convert his car to CNG use even if President Tinubu turns his.

The Nasarawa State University academic declared this while reacting to the recent traction CNG has gained in the country.

The university don said he doesn't have conversion and refilling centres nearby. Photo Credit: Kamal Bello

Three reasons Professor Bello won't use CNG

In a Facebook post on September 22, Professor Bello apologised for his stance but opined that he would stick to using petrol.

He cited not having conversion and refilling centres and the high cost of doing the conversions as his reasons for not switching to CNG. He wrote:

"I am sorry to say that personally I am not converting my car to any CNG even if Tinubu converts his own. One, I don't have the conversion and refilling centres close to me.

"Two I can't afford 750K to do the conversion now and even in the nearest future. Three, by the time I have the 750K the price might have increased, because I learnt it was 300K some 6 months ago. I will continue to use my petrol car till the time I cannot buy it and I will be following public transport. Where are those cars converted to electricity.

"Thanks and God bless Nigeria."

The Ministry of Finance had earlier launched a loan to aid CNG conversion and solar adoption in the country.

Reactions trail the professor's position on CNG

Babagana Muhammad Gaji said:

"Very sad.

"I weep for Nigerians."

Boumo Ezonbi said:

"Aptly captured."

Akoji Ejigbo said:

"Good one distinguished professor."

Ibrahim Salisu Abubakar said:

"U better buy Electric Scooter alaji and manage ur fuel."

Ghali Abdul'azeez said:

"Insha Allah, we will never reach a point where university educators, who selflessly devote themselves to shaping minds, struggle to make ends meet and cannot afford to buy fuel to their car."

CNG tank explodes in Edo state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a CNG tank had exploded at a filling station in Edo state.

In a video, a station wagon, whose entire rear section was obliterated, was shown with shrapnel scattered across the premises.

Several other nearby vehicles were also damaged, with visible dents from the blast. The explosion reportedly occurred during the refuelling of the station wagon’s CNG cylinder. Leadership reported that in the video, several persons were injured, with the person recording noting that one of the victims, whose leg may have been severed, had been rushed to the hospital.

