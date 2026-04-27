Goke Bajowa claimed that Boye Best has been performing his hit track "Iwo Ko Lodami" for over half a decade without permission

Controversy erupted over a promotional video that appeared to show Boye Best using the song to advertise his own album launch

Defending himself, Boye Best claimed a lounge manager in Ikeja went behind his back to create misleading graphics and added the song

Singer Adeyinka Adeboye, popularly known as Boye Best, has addressed allegations of copyright infringement made against him by fellow musician Goke Bajowa over the song Iwo Ko Lodami.

The dispute began after Bajowa accused Boye Best of performing and sharing the track repeatedly for over five years without permission or proper credit.

Goke Bajowa claims Boye Best has been performing his hit track without permission. Photo: Goke Bajowa/Boye Best.

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram, Bajowa claimed the singer recently used the song in a promotional video tied to what appeared to be an album launch event, thereby giving fans the impression that he owned the track.

Responding to the claims, Boye Best denied wrongdoing and explained that the controversial promotional video was created by a lounge manager in Ikeja who invited him to host an event.

According to him, the manager labelled the event as his album launch without his consent and attached a clip of him performing Iwo Ko Lodami.

“I was advised not to comment on the ongoing allegation, but I have to clarify some things. Last Tuesday, the video Bajowa saw, I know nothing about it,” he said.

He added that the actual album launch was scheduled for Abeokuta on a different day, not at the Ikeja venue.

He noted:

“I don’t know if he did that to attract more attention to his event. He also added a video of me singing ‘Iwo Ko Lodami’ by Goke Bajowa, which I was not aware of. When I saw the graphics, I was very upset, so I called him and cancelled the event at his lounge.”

Boye Best further clarified that he has never recorded the song in the studio or included it in any of his albums.

According to him, he only performs the track at events when audiences request it.

“Everyone knows the song belongs to Goke Bajowa. It is usually people I perform for who request that I sing it, and if I refuse, they may tag me as proud. I have never recorded it formally in the studio because I understand the consequences of copyright,” he explained.

He also insisted that he always credits Bajowa whenever he performs the song, pointing to his Instagram posts as evidence.

“I sing it out of love and because I personally like the song. I wish you continued success and long life,” he added.

Watch Boye Best's reaction here:

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Source: Legit.ng