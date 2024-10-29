A Nigerian man in the diaspora has opened up about the sad reality in Nigeria that made him leave the country

A PhD graduate, Usman Isyaku, has broken silence on why he left Nigeria after returning to the West African country after completing his studies in the UK.

During his PhD program in the UK, Usman said he was paid £1,550 (N3.4 million) as his allowance every month but got a job in the region of N250k when he returned to Nigeria.

In a Facebook post, Usman said he was patriotic until he realised his foolishness.

He said he realised he was foolish to have thought his salary would be enough to cater for his family and that Nigeria valued his expertise.

Usman wrote:

"My monthly allowance as a PhD student in the UK was 1,550 GBP per month (3,400,000 Naira). I finished and returned back to a job that pays today's equivalent of 250,000 Naira per month. I was patriotic until I realised how foolish I was and I left.

"The foolishness was my assumption that Nigeria needs my expertise and that somehow I can be able to feed my family with such an unlivable salary. Anyone with a job offer who decides to stay back abroad is only responding to the realities of life in Nigeria today.

"Nobody cares even if you are Albert Einstein. Where people are struggling to eat 3-square meals is not a place PhD graduates will be willing to return to unless if you just want to be politically correct and lie to yourself!"

Usman Isyaku's post stirs reactions

Carl Oshodi said:

"I can still recall and recount my ordeal when I returned to Nigeria after my PhD in 2007, teaching in a university and a national government that didn't even care what type of high degree we had. In fact, unemployment bathed me to the point I was mocked by friends and family members with a strange acronym "Unfortunate Scholar". Imagine such ridiculous adjective."

Audu Gambo Akor said:

"Make the money there - international arena and give some back to your community(ies).

"That's the real definition of patriotism, not coming back home and start dragging your father property(ies) with your younger ones😲 due to insufficient fund😁."

Bashir Jelani said:

"You have destroyed this table 😂. To be honest, so many people use patriotism card to console themselves. Deep inside, they know that it's not patriotism of any kind. As far as I am concerned, in this trying time, Nigerians who stay abroad to at least support themselves and their immediate families are the patriotic ones."

Mazi Obinna Okparuba said:

"Seems everyone is now tired of Nigeria...

"Chai."

Sule Ya'u Tariwa said:

"You are right. The time to live in Nigeria to help make the country better by using one's expertise or experience has passed. If you see a road, try to run away.

"Nigeria is hell. Not everyone could survive this unbearable hardship."

