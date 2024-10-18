A journalist has faulted the push for the conversion of vehicles to be run on compressed natural gas (CNG)

According to the journalist, CNG conversion in Nigeria is a misstep and poses significant risks to people

He highlighted the dangers associated with illegally converting to CNG-powered vehicles, stressing that Nigeria lacks the safety standards for the transition

Amid an upsurge in the popularity and campaign for CNG in the country, a journalist, Muyi Comrade Ebhodaghe, has said it is a misstep.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 18, Muyi said Nigeria lacks the infrastructure and safety standards for the transition.

Muyi claimed the US has a small percentage of CNG-powered users. He said some risks associated with CNG conversions include engine failure and potential explosion.

Muyi added that a more thoughtful strategy was essential to avoid worsening the nation's economic woes. He wrote:

"CNG Conversion in Nigeria: A Misstep Yet.

"The push to convert petrol vehicles to CNG in Nigeria is alarming. Unlike the U.S., where only 160,000 of 340 million vehicles run on CNG—mostly commercial buses—Nigeria lacks the infrastructure and safety standards for this transition.

"Illegally converting vehicles against manufacturer specifications poses significant risks, including engine failure and potential explosions. Without proper CNG filling stations and skilled technicians, this rushed approach is chaotic and dangerous. A more thoughtful, long-term strategy is essential to avoid worsening the country's economic and logistical challenges."

Man who drove CNG-powered car speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who drove from Lagos to Ibadan in a CNG-powered car had shared his experience.

Yekini converted his petrol car to run on the cheaper CNG and is now reaping the benefits of that decision. After his trip, Yekini was interviewed and described the CNG as the best. He said he spent only N1,737 on the gaseous fuel.

In the interview shared on X by @abdullahayofel, Yekini opened his car boot to display his gas cylinder. Yekini said that, contrary to fears, his engine and AC were still working fine after the trip.

