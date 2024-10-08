The Nigerian government has launched a platform for Nigerians to access tricycles at affordable costs

The government disclosed that the move follows the launch of about 2,000 tricycles on October 1, 2024

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said interested Nigerians should follow the links to apply

The Nigerian government has launched a portal that allows youths to access compressed natural gas (CNG)- powered tricycles, popularly known as Keke.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this on Monday, October 7, 2024.

FG opens link for Nigerians to apply

Activating the portal follows the Nigerian government's launch of 2,000 CNG tricycles on October 1, 2024.

The youth minister said youths across Nigeria could access the portal and sign up to be merged with aggregators or owners who work directly under the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) while processing the vehicles’ ownership.

Olawande disclosed that the aim is to promote a transparent process of enlisting young people into the Pi-CNG scheme.

He stated that by embracing CNG, Nigerians are building a cleaner environment for the country.

He asked Nigerian youths operating commercial transportation to enlist to benefit from the scheme.

TheCable reports that the minister asked interested Nigerians to apply using the links www.youthcng.ng and www.bci.gov.ng/tricycles and follow the instructions.

FG provides free conversion centres

According to the minister, the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIIF), with an initial capital of N110 billion, was designed to financially support youth entrepreneurs and startups.

Following the removal of the petrol subsidy, the Nigerian government is vehemently encouraging the use of CNG for commercial and private transportation.

The government opened centres nationwide for Nigerian vehicle owners to convert petrol to CNG-powered vehicles for free.

Also, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated CNG at N230 per litre to make it affordable for Nigerians.

Hyundai Nigeria rolls out locally assembled CNG vehicles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) of President Bola Tinubu has recorded another milestone as Hyundai Nigeria has rolled out CNG vehicles for various categories of automobiles nationwide.

The locally assembled models include the Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Tucson.

The company described its latest achievement as supporting the Nigerian government’s efforts to flood the country with sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly transport solutions.

