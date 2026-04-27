Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has been on the lips of many online

This comes amid the reported saga between the businessman and his Gambian wife, Rosy Meurer

Amid the tension, Churchill shared an emotional clip where he showed gratitude to God

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has stirred reactions with a latest post he made on social media.

Churchill, who has recently been in the spotlight over alleged marital issues with his wife Rosy Meurer, took to Instagram to share a video of a Christian worship song.

Olakunle Churchill praises God amid swirling marital saga rumors. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, he wrote: “No pressure, no diamonds,” a phrase that many interpreted as a reflection of resilience and faith in the face of challenges.

The post quickly attracted attention, with fans and followers reading meaning to his message.

One user, identified as ujuprock, commented: “Las las big Churchill don give hiss life to the owner of the church.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olakunle Churchill stirred speculation about his marriage to actress Rosy Meurer after a cryptic post on Instagram.

Churchill, who was previously married to Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh, expressed joy over the bond between his first daughter and his son, King Andre, whom he shares with Dikeh.

He revealed that although distance once kept him apart from King Andre, their connection was smooth when they finally reunited.

“Watching my children love each other the way they do reaches a part of me I can’t fully explain. It brings me a kind of peace that doesn’t need validation,” he wrote.

He added that despite life’s challenges, he would always choose his children above anything else.

The businessman continued: “At the end of the day, I will always choose my children. Every single time. Without hesitation. What they have is something no one can manufacture, and no one can take away. And I am proud. More than words can express.”

This emotional post comes amid swirling rumours that his second wife, Rosy Meurer, has filed for divorce. According to reports, the filing allegedly took place on April 20, 2026.

A quick look at their Instagram accounts revealed that the couple, who married in 2022, recently unfollowed each other, further fueling speculation of a marital rift.

Not stopping there, Churchill shared another message on his Instagram story and stated his stance on being a good father:

“As a father, if I’m ever in a place where I have to pick between my kids or anyone/anything else… I’M PICKING MY KIDS. Period!!!”

While neither Churchill nor Meurer has officially confirmed the divorce rumours, his cryptic posts have left fans guessing online.

Netizens react to Olakunle Churchill's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mygod_never_fails said:

"Even if you cough post, we go like😂."

chi_chi_jane said:

"El-Rio please restore big church and our beautiful Tonto marriage,it is my wish to see them back together as husband and wife Amen."

mmapinkiesworld said:

"May God lead you always sir🙏❤️."

dickson_chioma said:

"@olakunlechurchill no be to play Christian song, you go fit do prayer and fasting, nigh vigils and evangelism?, Tonto dey fast and pray oo 😂, think about it sir 🙌😂."

marimarsclothing_and_asooke said:

"Gather here if you love this song 🎶 ❤️."

vivianneivy said:

"God for you, God by you, and God in you. May He guide your steps n keep you for your children. We love you Big boy 👏🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️ you're doing well 💙 ❤️ 👏 ♥️ n all will align as it should be. Thank you Jesus."

reetazdesigns_ said:

"We are with you sir 🙌❤️anywhere you go 😂."

helenogbonna1 said:

"I love the song when you walk with God o 💝 se ri re."

mfonabia6 said:

"Upon Mount Zion, there shall be delivered. God has delivered Churchill. Woohoo. Thank you Jesus."

Emotional clip from Churchill sparks curiosity across social media. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Few months back, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng