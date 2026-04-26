A Nigerian graduate complained on social media about her difficulty securing a good job after leaving university

In a video, she blamed her chosen course of study and recalled how she had been warned repeatedly against studying it

The graduate noted that she had submitted over 100 applications by email, yet she still had not found a lucrative job

A Nigerian university graduate turned to social media to share the challenges she faced finding suitable employment after completing her studies.

She shared her experience in a video that drew attention on social media.

Graduate working in warehouse regrets studying Biochemistry. Photo credit: @Ifey_love/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate cries out for help to find job

The lady, identified on TikTok as @Ifey_love, revealed that she was currently employed in a warehouse where her duties involved carrying goods on her back.

She expressed frustration at her situation and questioned what more she needed to do before she could secure a better position.

She had studied Biochemistry at university and had since sent out more than 100 job applications through email, but none had led to a well-paying role.

She explained that she had chosen the course despite receiving multiple warnings from people around her at the time of her university admission.

The graduate admitted that she had been stubborn and had dismissed their concerns.

At the time, she believed the warnings were only related to the academic difficulty of the programme and how hard it was to pass the examinations.

Lady working at warehouse regrets course she studied in school. Photo credit: @Ifey_love/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She later realised that the issues extended far beyond the rigour of the coursework.

The lack of job opportunities in her field had left her feeling frustrated, and she wished she had made a different choice.

In her post, she appealed for relief from her circumstances and recounted her earlier decision with regret.

In her words:

"Is it before I para before I see job? I don dey use BSc Biochemistry work for warehouse. Over 100 mails has been sent still nothing. Ya rabbi, kindly ease my affairs. If I tell you I never listened to people that warned me about the course when I chose it in jamb, you won’t believe it. I was so adamant, I thought they were only talking about the fact that the course is hard to pass, I never knew it goes beyond that. Now I know better and I wished I’d done better."

Reactions as Biochemistry graduate laments online

Nigerians encouraged her in the comments section.

@Stitches’n’Colors said:

"I have a degree in computer science since 6years now and I still Dey my mama shop Dey assist her. No job. If she karan mo mi like dis ehn I Dey always feel sad."

@lone dragon said:

"You still have time. Learn a skill, should take you more than 6 month, as you learn, open a LinkedIn account and post about your learning journey, build your self and upskill yourself, learn other relevant skill. After you're done learning, learn skill marketing and skill monetization. So you won't be service scammed and be underpaid. You're a lady, it's easier for you to get visibility on social networks apps. I would have helped but I don't really have the time to teach but can recommend YouTube channels that really help me in growing. I am a graphic designer, website designer and also a recruiter. I can also help getting remote job application links for those skills and get you companies in the US that are hiring for your skills at beginners level."

@HumbleDj kettle said:

"Omo I remember when I still Dey back crate for iyana Coker ifo 10k salary. Opelope customer dash nah that one we Dey use eat before salary come. The worst part is that if goods lost or stock no complete, them go still commot our money imagine inside 10k they fit commot 5to7k anyway thank GOD for life."

@kemi_james added:

"I was like that before Ehn but now all thanks to stream Africa. Jejely doing my remote work and making thousands for myself."

See the clip below:

Graduate cries out over unemployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Udebunu, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, who left a poorly paying job to run his mother’s restaurant after years of job hunting.

Reacting to his case, Prophet Odumeje slammed politicians, saying education in Nigeria feels like a scam due to the lack of opportunities for graduates.

Source: Legit.ng