Two Nigerians have been killed in South Africa amid escalating xenophobic tensions

The Consul-General demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of Emmanuel and Andrew

Ninikanwa Okey-Uche warned against negative profiling of Nigerians as criminals

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Johannesburg, South Africa - No fewer than two Nigerians, identified as Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, have been killed in South Africa amid rising xenophobic attacks.

The consul-general, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, said Emmanuel died from injuries allegedly sustained after being beaten by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Okey-Uche said Andrew was arrested on Sunday, April 19, in the Booysens area of Pretoria following an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police.

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg added that Andrew’s body was later discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary.

As reported by TheCable, Okey-Uche made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 27, 2026.

She lamented that the tragic incidents have left the victims’ families, the Nigerian community, and diplomatic missions in shock.

Okey-Uche disclosed that a formal case has been opened with the South African Police Service.

The consul-general called on the independent police investigative directorate (IPID) to ensure a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation.

“We call on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“No matter the allegations, there are lawful processes. Everyone should be presumed innocent and granted a fair hearing in a court of law. No one should take the law into their hands.”

Okey-Uche warned against the growing trend of profiling and generalising Nigerians as criminals. The consul-general described the trend as dangerous.

She urged Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations continue.

Xenophobic: NiDCOM sends message to Nigerians in South Africa

Recall that NiDCOM advised Nigerians in South Africa to close their businesses temporarily and avoid confrontation amid rising xenophobic tensions.

The commission had reported that violent protests across several South African cities had led to looting, destruction of property, and attacks on foreign-owned shops.

It had warned that fresh demonstrations were expected in Gauteng and urged Nigerians to follow safety guidance while diplomatic efforts continued.

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South Africans attack Ghanaian immigrants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that viral videos surfaced on social media showing South Africans confronting and harassing Ghanaian migrants in various locations.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister held urgent talks with South African officials to ensure the protection of foreign nationals.

Community leaders in Mthatha alerted residents about planned protests and potential risks to immigrants in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Legit.ng