Victor Osimhen has hit back at Fenerbahce after the rivals attempted to ban him from the Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce submitted a petition before the match to stop Osimhen from playing with the protective gear on his arm

The striker completed the full 90 minutes and scored the first goal to help Galatasaray to a massive 3-0 victory

Victor Osimhen has hit back at Fenerbahce after the rivals attempted to have him banned from playing in the intercontinental derby.

Osimhen targeted a full return to action against Fenerbahce, but the rivals made an official move to prevent this from happening ahead of the crucial match.

Victor Osimhen scored during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Fenerbahce submitted a petition to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to prevent Osimhen from using a protective cover on his fractured arm.

The Yellow Canaries described it as medically dangerous to their players and should be stopped, but there was no stopping the Super Eagles forward.

As noted by TRT Futbol, Osimhen started the match, scored Galatasaray’s first goal and completed the full 90 minutes to help his team to a title-deciding victory in Istanbul.

Lucas Torreira and Baris Alper Yilmaz scored the other goals to help Galatasaray win 3-0 and open a seven-point lead over Fenerbahce on the table.

Osimhen hit back at Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen, after the match, spoke about Fenerbahce’s petition, admitting that he was aware, as someone at the club showed him.

He described Fenerbahce's attempt as illogical when they were about to face the best team in the league.

“Personally, I don't do much research online, I can say I don't look into it much. But when I arrived at the facility, someone from the club mentioned it to me,” he told GS TV.

“Honestly, I don't understand these people. After all, they're going to play against the best team in the league, but complaining about something like this doesn't seem very logical to me.

“I came here, scored my goal, did my job, and I think I delivered my message in the best way possible. That's what mattered to me.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates after his goal against Fenerbahce. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray has three league matches left to end their season, as they have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and Turkish Cup.

The Lions could wrap up their fourth consecutive title if they beat Samsunspor in the next league match. Osimhen claims that the title is not only the motivation to win, but to end the season in the best possible way.

“Samsunspor is a very high-quality team, we know that. Our morale has improved after this match, but we will want to win every match from now on. Besides the championship, we want to win every match to finish the season in the best way possible,” he added.

Okan Buruk reacts to Osimhen's return

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Victor Osimhen scored against Fenerbahce on his return to action for Galatasaray.

The manager expressed his excitement at the striker’s return and praised him as a very special player, even though all his players are important.

Source: Legit.ng