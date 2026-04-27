Videos from Faithia Balogun's Efunroye: The Unicorn movie premiere in Lagos have surfaced on social media

The highlight was the moment Fathia and her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun's grand arrival at the premiere

Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola, and MC Oluomo were among the popular faces spotted at the event

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Williams, shut down Lagos for the premiere of her historical epic movie ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn,’ chronicling the life of Efunroye Tinubu.

Faithia, who recently mourned the loss of her mother, also received massive support from her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry as videos from the event captured the likes of Toyosi Adesanya, Odunlade Adekola, Baba Tee, MC Oluomo, Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and Olaiya Igwe, among others, attending the event in style.

Faithia Balogun arrives at her movie premiere alongside ex-husband Saidi Balogun. Credit: faithiawilliams/saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Faithia Balogun and ex-husband Saidi Balogun turn heads

The highlight from the event was the moment Faithia and her former husband, actor Saidi Balogun, who was a cast member in the movie, arrived at the premiere in matching outfits like a couple.

Another clip captured the moment Faithia appreciated her former husband for supporting her.

Faithia Balogun's movie is scheduled to hit the cinemas on Friday, May 1, 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fathia Balogun offered insight into her relationship with her ex-husband and her openness to finding love again.

The actress spoke in an interview, addressing long-standing curiosity about her marriage to Saidi. She described her relationship with the actor as one built on respect and shared responsibility.

Faithia Balogun appreciates her former husband Saidi Balogun at her movie premiere. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The video showing Faithia Balogun appreciating Saidi Balogun is below:

Another video showing how Faithia and Saidi Balogun arrived at her movie premiere is below:

Speculations trail Faithia and Saidi Balogun's video

The former couple's action has fueled rumours of a possible reunion on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

ardeyNova commented:

"Una wey dey always rush and cut ties with una ex, make Una learn from them.

Stoic_Denol reacted:

"She’s a thoughtful woman No bitterness whatsoever from her to her ex husband. If na Gen Z now. Make I no talk."

Memnefer commented:

"Another angle. They are actually back together. Watch Olaiya Igwe telling her to add my lovely husband."

iamdoctorrotex1 commented:

"I love them so much I wish they are back together."

PEACE25336 said:

"No put mouth for husband and wife matter you go learn new things and you wey want to marry single mother you cry."

HardeyNova reacted:

"Na only people wey fit give me relationship advice be this. Since there breakup news, no unnecessary drama or online clout. Everyone just respect their privacy and focus on how to raise their children. Even if they are not together, the love still there."

Nifaaa1 commented:

"Awww . Go back to your husby."

Faithia Balogun's movie causes backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Faithia Balogun joined the list of filmmakers to make epic movies.

She took to her online page to promote her film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Fathia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng