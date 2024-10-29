Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni called out the federal minister of the federal capital territory, Abuja Nyesom Wike, over a recent meeting with civil servants

The content creator pointed out the manner and choice of words Wike used while he addressed the small group

Following that, he expressed deep frustration with Nigerian politicians and the manner of communication with citizens

Nigerian comedian Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has come for the federal minister of the federal capital territory, Abuja Nyesom Wike.

During one of his recent encounters, Mr Macaroni alleged that the FCT minister addressed a group of Nigerians poorly.

Mr Macaroni slammed Wike online.



The comedian claimed that Wike asked the people who gathered him if “they were stupid” and pointed out that he was doing them a favour.

In his lengthy tirade, Macaroni blasted politicians who do not regard the citizens they are meant to serve and reminded Wike that civil servants pay his salary.

“You work for the people and not the other way round. Arrogance has no place in public office!!! Nigeria is not a private entity. Your duty is to serve!!! You are not anybody’s chairman.

"So next time any Nigerian Politician is addressing the people, please remind them that they are speaking to the people they are serving not their followers”.



Mr Macaroni spurred reactions online



@Nwafresh:

"A country with oppressors who themselves leaders... If you talk about it too much they'll say you're pained because your candidate lost."

@theAmaizingJosh:

"I have never seen how people can be so greedy, heartless, senseless disrespectful, but still want to be leaders. They don't even see their job as service, they see themselves as some sort of demigods. It is so sad that empty bad heads are in charge of millions of people!"

@of_echoes28961:

"After making such statement, the people were still standing there, listing to him, who is to be blame, the man who received an insult with smile, has decided to live in bondage, the masses are the real problem."

@MarthaOnoriode:

You've said it all. Most of us don't know that we are actually their employers.

@richrayefe:

"These of politicians gat came in with Baba T are worse, they came in through someone who thinks it's his turn to be President. Very anyhow people. Mtcheeeew."

Mr Macaroni laments to Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Mr Macaroni opened up about the state of the country.

According to him, the election tribunal should allow justice to be done.

He stated this after the outcome of the general election which took place in 2023. He added that he has accepted the outcome of the election but might change if the election tribunal says otherwise.

